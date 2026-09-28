NTSA steps up driver training as crash prevention push targets public transport sector

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 — The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has stepped up training of public transport operators as it intensifies efforts to address road crashes and improve compliance across the country.

The programme targets drivers, fleet managers and Sacco directors, with the latest phase being conducted in Nakuru, Trans Nzoia and Uasin Gishu counties.

The one-week training follows a similar exercise held in Garissa, Voi and Mombasa last week, as NTSA seeks to strengthen professionalism and safety standards in the public transport sector.

NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa said the Authority was prioritising road safety through closer engagement with operators and enhanced compliance.

“As an Authority, we are focused on bringing back sanity on the roads. We have to save lives and serve Kenyans,” Kondiwa said.

In Nakuru, more than 200 participants drawn from 27 Saccos are attending the training at Midland Hotel.

The participating operators include NNNUS, 2009 Maruti, Prestige Molo Line, Ngata 2NV, Moline Luxury and Smart Line Shuttle.

NTSA said the sessions are designed to equip operators with knowledge and practices aimed at improving professionalism and compliance, particularly among those responsible for transporting large numbers of passengers.

The Authority is conducting the training as part of broader measures to promote safer road use and strengthen standards within the public transport industry.

The expansion of the programme to additional counties comes as road safety remains a key concern for the transport sector, with public service vehicles accounting for a significant share of daily passenger movement across the country.

NTSA said continued engagement with drivers, fleet managers and Sacco leadership would help reinforce accountability and encourage operators to prioritise the safety of passengers and other road users.