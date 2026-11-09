Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wesley Rotich escapes unhurt after road accident in Uasin Gishu

NAIROBI,Kenya Nov 9 – Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich escaped unhurt after a road accident involving his official vehicle at Chepkoilel Junction in Uasin Gishu County on Monday morning.

The accident occurred at about 8am when the governor’s grey Toyota Land Cruiser Prado reportedly collided with a motorcycle rider at the busy junction along the Eldoret-Iten Road.

The vehicle sustained significant damage to its front section, including the bonnet and headlights, according to photographs from the scene.

Rotich was reported to be safe following the collision, with all occupants of the vehicle escaping injuries. The motorcycle rider was taken to a nearby health facility for medical examination and was later reported to be in stable condition.

Initial reports indicated that the vehicle was being driven by an official government driver at the time of the accident and not by the governor himself.

Traffic police officers arrived at the scene shortly after the incident as residents gathered around the damaged vehicle. Images circulating after the crash showed Rotich standing beside a traffic police officer, apparently discussing the incident.

The accident comes a day after Rotich was involved in a public confrontation with his Deputy Governor, Prof Grace Cheserek, during an empowerment event in Kapyego, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The two leaders clashed on Sunday after Cheserek took the microphone to address residents, prompting the governor to interrupt her and demand that she end her speech.

Rotich accused his deputy of engaging in childish behaviour and questioned her contribution to the fundraising event.

“Sit down, stop this childish behaviour. You are doing a lot of talking, yet you haven’t contributed any money,” he told her.

Cheserek, however, refused to leave the podium, insisting she had the right to complete her address.

“Please let me finish my speech, Governor. You did not bring me here. I will continue speaking, and I will say it all,” she responded.

During the confrontation, the deputy governor criticised the county administration over what she described as shortcomings in the delivery of essential services, particularly healthcare and education.

She also accused the administration of relying on financial handouts to win public support instead of addressing the challenges facing residents.