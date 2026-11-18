NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 18 – Nyeri Catholic Archbishop Anthony Muheria has threatened to sack church officials who allow politicians to address congregations, warning that anyone who turns a church into a political platform will face immediate consequences.

Muheria issued the warning as the Catholic Church steps up its campaign to keep politicians from using places of worship to advance their political ambitions ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The Archbishop warned that priests, catechists, coordinators and church secretaries who facilitate political speeches during church services risk losing their positions.

“Whoever allows a leader, anyone among you who allows anybody to speak in the church, will be fired immediately,” Muheria declared.

He specifically warned church officials against arranging opportunities for politicians to address worshippers, saying those found responsible would be replaced.

“If you are a coordinator, a secretary, and you are the one who arranged this thing, know that once it reaches me, you have lost your job and we will have an election to get another secretary,” he said.

Muheria insisted that churches must remain places of worship and should not become venues for political exchanges, campaign messages or attacks against opponents.

He recalled the 2022 General Election period, when politicians engaged in heated confrontations inside churches, saying such behaviour should never be allowed to happen again.

“Let us keep politics out of here, so that we can have respect in our churches,” he said.

The Archbishop also criticised politicians for using language that he said was inappropriate for places of worship, warning that their political fights should not be brought before congregations.

“Let them go to bars, those dens. Let them go there into the fields, there is where they can fight, let them pull each other in the mud, but the church is God’s,” Muheria stated.

He urged church officials to enforce the directive by immediately stopping politicians who attempt to take the microphone during services.

The warning comes after the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops barred politicians from delivering political addresses in churches across the country.

The bishops argued that politicians have several other platforms to sell their agendas and seek support, including television, radio, public barazas and roadside rallies.

They maintained that places of worship should not be turned into campaign venues as political temperatures begin rising ahead of the 2027 elections.