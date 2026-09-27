Sports Professionals Take Climate Action Through Beach Clean-Up at Nyali Beach

MOMBASA, Kenya, Sept 27 – Sports and Recreation Professionals of Kenya (SRPK) took their commitment to environmental conservation beyond the sporting field on Saturday with a beach clean-up at Nyali Beach in Mombasa County.

The initiative brought together players, local community members, and sports and recreation professionals who joined hands to collect plastic waste and other litter along the beach.

The activity demonstrated the important role that the sports community can play in addressing climate change, protecting coastal ecosystems and promoting environmental responsibility.

The clean-up was led by SRPK President Dr Martin Yauma, alongside Secretary General Patrick Wekesa and Chief Operations Officer Caroline Nyadiero, who joined players, sports professionals and members of the community in the environmental conservation exercise.

Speaking during the activity, Dr. Yauma emphasised the strong relationship between sports and the environment, noting that a healthy sporting community cannot be separated from a healthy environment.

“Sports and the environment go hand in hand. We cannot promote healthy lifestyles, healthy athletes and sustainable sports while neglecting the environment in which our communities live, train and compete. As sports professionals, we have a responsibility to take climate action and protect the environment for current and future generations,” Dr. Yauma said.

The exercise also provided an opportunity to address the dangers of drug and substance abuse. During the clean-up, used syringes were found discarded on the beach, raising concerns about the potential health and social consequences of drug abuse and unsafe disposal of drug-related materials.

Dr. Yauma used the discovery to create awareness among the participants, particularly young people, on the consequences of drug and substance abuse, including its impact on health, families, communities and sporting careers. He urged young people and sports professionals to promote healthy lifestyles and make responsible choices.

He called on sports professionals across the country to join SRPK and contribute their expertise towards strengthening the sports profession while using sport as a platform to promote clean sport, healthy lifestyles, environmental conservation and positive social values.

Secretary General Patrick Wekesa, a sports and recreation professional and environmental advocate, also emphasised the responsibility of the sporting community to protect the environment.

“As sports professionals, we have a responsibility that goes beyond the playing field. Our beaches, oceans and natural ecosystems are part of the environment in which our communities live, work and participate in sports. Protecting them is everyone’s responsibility,” Wekesa said.

Nyali Beach is an important recreational and tourism destination in Mombasa County and hosts residents, visitors and various sporting activities. However, plastic pollution, littering and other forms of marine waste continue to pose challenges to coastal ecosystems.

The participation of players and community members alongside sports professionals highlighted the importance of collective action in addressing environmental challenges.

SRPK is encouraging sports federations, clubs, athletes, coaches, technical officials and other sports professionals to incorporate environmental sustainability into sporting programmes and community activities.

Sports have a unique ability to bring people together, particularly young people. Through initiatives such as beach clean-ups, tree planting, waste reduction, climate education and drug-abuse awareness, the sporting sector can contribute to building healthier, more environmentally conscious and resilient communities.

The Nyali Beach clean-up therefore served as more than an environmental conservation exercise. It was a demonstration of how sports, climate action, community participation, clean living and professional responsibility can come together to create positive change.

As the clean-up came to an end, the message from the participants remained clear: protecting the environment is a shared responsibility, and the sports community has an important role to play in climate action and building healthier communities.

From the playing field to the coastline, sports professionals, players and communities are taking action for a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable future.

Join SRPK. Be part of the movement to strengthen the sports profession and use sport to create positive change in our communities.