Premier 7-day Golf, Safari and investment summit headed to Zambia

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 28 – Corporate leaders, top executives and high-net-worth investors from across East Africa are being invited to Zambia for a seven-day business and golf experience designed to turn networking into investment deals, partnerships and new market opportunities.

The Zambia Golf and Investment Summit 2026, scheduled for October 14-20, has officially opened registration, bringing together business leaders, investors, government representatives and golfers for a regional deal-making forum.

Jointly organised by Stejos Tours and Travel, Dahlia Safaris and Zambia’s Trekking Tours, the summit is targeting decision-makers looking for joint ventures, investment opportunities and direct engagement with potential business partners in Zambia.

Rather than a conventional conference, organisers say the event has been structured around direct business connections and qualified engagements.

“The summit goes beyond conventional networking – it provides a targeted forum for corporate leaders to engage directly with Zambian business figures, potential partners, and regional government stakeholders,” the organisers said.

The summit will bring together participants from key sectors including agriculture, technology, real estate, energy, mining, healthcare and tourism.

Delegates will take part in executive roundtables, investment forums, private fireside conversations and B2B matchmaking sessions focused on cross-border trade, market entry and investment opportunities in Southern Africa.

Government investment briefings and sector presentations will also form part of the programme, giving investors an opportunity to interact directly with institutions and business leaders.

Golf will provide another platform for networking, with rounds planned at some of Zambia’s leading courses.

The seven-day, six-night experience combines business with tourism and luxury travel.

Delegates will begin in Lusaka, where they will stay at Ciela Resort before visiting Chaminuka Estate.

The first day will feature wine and cheese tastings, coffee sampling, a wildlife drive, boat cruise, horseback riding, bush walks and other leisure activities.

The day will end with a welcome dinner featuring representatives from Zambia’s investment promotion agency and chambers of commerce.

Day Two will combine golf at Lusaka Golf Club with cultural visits to Chilenje House, Oliver Tambo Heritage House and Kabwata Cultural Village.

The main investment summit will then be held at Bonanza Golf Resort under the theme “Driving Business Through Sport.”

Discussions will focus on opportunities in mining, agriculture, renewable energy, real estate and technology, followed by roundtable sessions, fireside chats and a gala dinner and awards ceremony.

The programme will then move to Livingstone, where delegates will stay at Radisson Blu Livingstone Resort.

A major highlight will be a guided visit to Victoria Falls, taking in views from both the Zambian and Zimbabwean sides.

The itinerary will also include a Livingstone city tour and a walk-with-lions experience.

Golfers will later tee off at Livingstone Royal Golf Club before heading out for a sunset cruise on the Zambezi River and a farewell dinner.

The final stage of the trip will take delegates across the Kazungula Bridge into Botswana for a safari at Chobe National Park.

A Chobe River cruise will offer visitors an opportunity to see elephants and other wildlife before the group begins its journey back to Kenya.

Organisers have created two participation options.

The Lusaka Only Package, running from October 14 to 17, costs USD2,000 (about Sh260,000) per person sharing and USD2,400 (about Sh312,000) for single occupancy.

It includes three nights at Ciela Resort, return international flights from Nairobi to Lusaka, the Bonanza Golf Day and Business Networking Summit, Lusaka Golf Day and the Chaminuka Estate experience.

The Full Lusaka + Livingstone Experience, running from October 14 to 20, costs USD3,400 (about Sh442,000) per person sharing and USD4,100 (about Sh533,000) for single occupancy.

The package includes three nights in Lusaka and three nights at Radisson Blu Resort in Livingstone, alongside the wider business, golf and tourism programme.

Organisers say participation will be strictly managed to preserve the quality of the networking and deal-making sessions.