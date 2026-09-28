Emerging Stars thrash Tanzania to begin quest for Olympics ticket on high note

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 28, 2026 – Kenya’s national under 23 football team thrashed their Tanzanian counterparts 4-1 in the first leg of their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier at the Nyayo Stadium on Monday evening.

Fans had barely taken their seats before Paul Osama struck the back of the net in the second minute, stretching his right foot to connect with Henry Omollo’s cross from the left.

Bandari’s Lawrence Okoth then doubled their advantage in added time of first half, latching on to a loose ball after Osama’s attempt was nicked off his feet before he could pull the trigger.

Kevin Wangaya, who had until then put in a man-of-the-match performance, made it 3-0, five minutes after the restart.

The skipper, all clear on goal, did well to hold off the challenge of his Tanzanian counterpart Vedastus Paul Masinde, to fire low past Omary Abdallah in goal.

The visitors responded immediately, pulling one back via Sheikhan Ibrahim Khamis’ well-taken penalty after Wycliffe Omondi had handled the ball in the box.

Despite the Junior Taifa Stars’ best efforts at a comeback, it was the Emerging Stars who next got on the scoresheet to cement a big win.

Substitute Kelly Madada shifted the ball onto his right foot at the edge box, before curling in a low shot to make it 4-1 in favour of Kenya.

The win represents the country’s first steps towards a first-ever appearance at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, which will be determined should they reach the continental competition.