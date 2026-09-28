Snatching the baton: Can Kibera dislodge Police as Women’s Premier League champs?

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 28, 2026 – Following a hard-fought 1–0 victory over rivals Mathare United Women FC at the Police Sacco Grounds on Sunday, Kibera Soccer Women FC head coach George Bob Okalo has set his sights firmly on the FKF Women’s Premier League crown.

Okalo says they have bolstered their roster during the transfer window to build squad depth capable of dethroning the league’s heavyweights.

“We added some really good pieces in the off-season, we brought in seven new players, six who I know can start any day. We have a quality team and our bench is deep with quality. Last year we finished third. We don’t want to finish third,” the gaffer said.

A 68th-minute penalty conversion from Anne Arusi broke the deadlock in a tight Slum Derby, securing back-to-back victories for Kibera and keeping them tied at the top of the league table.

Despite picking up six points from their opening two games, Okalo believes his side is only scratching the surface of its true potential as seven new off-season arrivals integrate into the squad.

“We’re fortunate that we are picking up the points early because we know that we’ll be a very tough team as the season goes on when they understand each other. This game is about chemistry, and the more you play with each other, the more link-up plays improve. Some fell short today because somebody was a little bit anxious, but I guarantee you the third game will get better, and the fourth game even better. It’s a learning curve,” he said.

The tactician also commended Mathare United’s defensive resilience, while reiterating the long-term vision he laid out during their previous outing against champions Kenya Police Bullets last season.

“We created some chances and could be a little bit more clinical, but I thought Mathare defended really well. If you recall when we played Police last time, I said that we have the building of a team that has the potential of challenging for the championship,” Okalo observed.

Okalo further thanked Football Kenya Federation (FKF) for providing a high-quality match venue — Police Sacco Stadium — noting that the surface allowed both sides to display their tactical quality.

Speaking after the final whistle, Okalo opened by expressing appreciation to Football Kenya Federation for providing high-quality match venues, noting that the surface allowed both sides to display their tactical quality.

“Before I get to the derby, we just want to say thank you so much to the federation and whoever organized for us to be able to play at good fields like this because that is something that we’ve been craving for a long time. Now we have back-to-back games that we played on good fields,” he said.

With momentum on their side and six points secured from six, Okalo’s squad move into Gameweek 3 positioned as genuine contenders in the race for the top-flight championship.