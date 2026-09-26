Ogam rescues Kenya from the jaws of Eritrea in the AFCON qualifier

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 26 – Ryan Ogam rescued Kenya from defeat after tapping home a late winner to help hosts Harambee Stars salvage a 1-1 draw against Eritrea in the opening round of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match staged at a packed Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday evening.

With the match seeming to be destined for Eritrea, Gor Mahia midfielder Stanley Omondi provided an assist with a fine cross that found Ogam right at the near post to tap home.

Kenya has already qualified for the continental showpiece by virtue of being co-hosts along with neighbors Uganda and Tanzania.