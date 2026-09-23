McCarthy bombshell! “I have no work permit to operate in Kenya as Harambee Stars boss”

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 23, 2026 – Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has revealed he does not possess a work permit to operate in the country.

The South African says he does not want to fall afoul of the law hence the reason why he has been spending minimal time in the country.

“Not having the right documentation is not a risk I want to be taking. I don’t want to be questioned by authorities on why I am in another country illegally. It is a major concern,” the former Porto striker said.

McCarthy further lamented on the lack of urgency on the part of his employers, noting it is an attitude that speaks volumes.

“There is no legal basis for me to be here (in Kenya). It is a major problem but it does not seem to be a big problem for the people we work for,” McCarthy said.

The former Manchester United forwards coach was appointed boss in March 2025, taking over from Francis Kimanzi who had been leading the team in an acting capacity — following the departure of Engin Firat.

He led Kenya to their first ever qualification to the knockout stages of a continental competition, reaching the quarterfinals of last year’s Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) where they lost to Madagascar on post-match penalties.

Under his tutelage, Stars have won five games, drawn thrice and lost twice.

His next match on the touchline is against Eritrea in an Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier at the Nyayo Stadium on Saturday.