Ruto’s UNGA deals: Jobs, AI, trade and Sh600bn investment for Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 23 – President William Ruto’s engagements at the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York are beginning to translate into a series of investment, technology, trade and security opportunities for Kenya.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed said Wednesday that the President’s meetings had already produced what the government described as “tangible outcomes”, with several initiatives targeting investment, jobs and new markets.

“So far, President Ruto’s engagements at UNGA are yielding tangible outcomes and new opportunities for Kenya,” Mohammed said.

Among the biggest announcements is the planned groundbreaking of the proposed East Africa Refinery in Lamu on September 30, following Ruto’s talks with Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote.

The refinery is planned to process 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day, with the government projecting major job and industrial opportunities from the project.

The Lamu project has emerged as one of the key investment pitches in Ruto’s UNGA programme, with the President meeting Dangote and Africa Finance Corporation CEO Samaila Zubairu in New York to discuss the project.

Kenya has also unveiled a $600 million clean cooking investment opportunity, with the country set to host the Second Africa Clean Cooking Summit in January 2027.

The government says the initiative is aimed at attracting private investment into cleaner cooking solutions while expanding access to modern energy.

Artificial intelligence is another major area of focus.

According to Mohammed, Kenya is advancing an initiative with Finland aimed at attracting investment, expanding AI infrastructure and developing skills and opportunities for young people.

Kenya has also joined France, Spain and Australia in advancing a global roadmap focused on protecting children in the age of artificial intelligence.

The government is also seeking to deepen cooperation with the United States in AI, critical minerals and nuclear energy, areas it says could open opportunities in investment, technology, skills and jobs.

Kenyans living abroad are also set to get a new avenue for investing back home.

The Kenya Diaspora Impact Platform will connect Kenyans in the diaspora with what the government describes as credible investment, business and development opportunities in Kenya.

The initiative comes as the government seeks to channel more diaspora resources into productive economic activities.

The International Committee of the Red Cross is also planning to establish a global operations centre in Nairobi.

According to State House, the centre would bring international operations and expertise to Kenya, further strengthening Nairobi’s role as a regional base for international organisations.

Trade negotiations are also advancing.

Kenya and Pakistan are working towards a free trade agreement, with tea identified as one of the products expected to benefit from expanded market access.

The government also says talks with Ghana and Sierra Leone are focusing on increased trade, investment and air connectivity.

The discussions include opportunities for Kenya Airways to expand its presence in West Africa and the possibility of direct flights between Nairobi and Freetown.

Kenya and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime are also expected to strengthen cooperation in areas including cybercrime, maritime security, border control and drug abuse.

The government says the partnership will help strengthen Kenya’s law enforcement and security capabilities.

The announcements come as Ruto uses his UNGA visit to pitch Kenya as an investment and technology hub while seeking new partnerships across energy, trade, AI and security