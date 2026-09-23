Kenya put on masterclass to finish second at regional badminton championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 23, 2026 – Kenya finished second at the Badminton Confederation of Africa ( BCA) Region 5 Airbadminton Championship at the Aero Beach in Entebbe on Tuesday evening.

The team lost 60-52 to the hosts in the final after what had been, until then, a flawless run in the tournament.

Speaking afterwards, head coach Brijesh Sonigra praised his charges’ performance in what was their maiden appearance at the tourney.

“We have given our best and of most important, the team has enjoyed playing. We lost to Uganda, ofcourse being the home team, they are advantaged, but we take our lessons on to the next level,” Sonigra said.

Kenya began their campaign with a comprehensive victory over Rwanda, the women’s trio of Yvonne Mwikali, Blessing Buyanzi and skipper Jacinta Sengera winning 15-3 against Marie Michelle Louange Musingize, Benie Christa Shimo Gashema and Vanessa Urusaro.

The men’s team of skipper captain Sammy Sikoyo and Edwin Akwanyi then dismantled Yves Niyomukiza and Hervé Tuyizere 30-13.

Kenya’s Yvonne Mwikali and Jacinta Sengera in action. PHOTO/BADMINTON CONFEDERATION OF AFRICA V

Sengera and Buyanzi then teamed up to dispatch Benie Christa Shimo Gashema and Vanessa Urusaro 45-18 in the women’s doubles, winning 45-18.

Kenya’s next opponents were Comoros who they also made light work of in the doubles and triples.

Sengera joined forces once again with Mwikali to battle Nouzouhat Ahamada and Roza M’Hadji in the women’s doubles, a game they won 15-4.

In the men’s triples, Simiyu, Sikoyo and Akwanyi beat Bacar Chamsidine, Mounya Kamardine, Said Mohamed, 30-11.

The ladies also won their final triples game 45-11.

Simiyu and Akwanyi returned to the court for the doubles, beating Bacar Chamsidine and Ibrahim El-Haya 60-16.

In the semis, it was a race for scores for both the men’s doubles and tripples, women doubles and tripples, that saw Kenya finally beat Burundi 60-41.

Sonigra’s charges will now head to Uganda’s capital city for the Kampala International badminton tournament, scheduled for September 24 -27 at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.