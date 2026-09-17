Kenya eye World Badminton Championships ticket via African qualifiers in Uganda

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 17, 2026 – The national badminton team are exuding confidence of reaching the World Championships ahead of their competition at the Africa AirBadminton Championships as well as the Zone 5 Regional Championships, set for the next two weeks in Entebbe, Uganda.

Speaking in the aftermath of the team’s departure to Uganda, Badminton Kenya (BK) president Peter Muchiri said the squad of six players have all the ingredients to finish in the top two.

“We have managed to send six of our best athletes, three ladies and men apiece to Entebbe. I know they will do good and qualify for the World Games in Germany because with the support of the ministry of sports, we have prepared well,” Muchiri said.

The global showpiece are set for Karlsruhe, Germany on July 19–29 in 2029.

In Uganda, Kenya will be represented by Edwin Akwanyi, Sammy Sikoyo and Calvin Simiyu (men) while Jacinta Sengera headlines the ladies side alongside Yvonne Mwikali and Buyanzi Blessing.

The team are under the tutelage of the experienced Brijesh Jagdish Sonigra, a UK trained badminton tactician, who is assisted by John Mburu.

The Africa AirBadminton Championships is scheduled for September 16 -19, at Aero Beach, followed by the Zone 5 Regional Championships on 20-22.

Thirteen other countries will be in contention including defending champions Egypt, Uganda, Algeria, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Comoros, Mauritius, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tunisia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.