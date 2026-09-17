Matatu driver charged with killing three in alleged ‘Manyoka’ driving stunt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17 – A matatu driver accused of engaging in dangerous “manyoka” driving has been charged with causing the deaths of three people in a crash along Enterprise Road in Nairobi.

Sammy Murigi Maina appeared before Milimani Magistrate Paul Mutai on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to charges arising from the June 3, 2026 accident involving an Isuzu minibus operated by Risen Sacco.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) said Maina was driving motor vehicle registration number KDU 887C at about 8pm along Enterprise Road, opposite KCB Bank, when he allegedly drove recklessly and dangerously, resulting in the deaths of Charles Brandy Wahome, Tamia Kalekya Nyambura and Edwin Kago.

The prosecution alleges that Maina drove the vehicle in a dangerous manner commonly known as the “Manyoka” style, contrary to Section 42(3) of the Traffic Act.

The DPP said the manner in which the vehicle was driven led to the fatal crash.

“On 3rd June 2026 at about 8.00pm, along Enterprises Road opposite KCB Bank in Nairobi County, Maina, while driving motor vehicle registration number KDU 887C, an Isuzu minibus operated by Risen Sacco, drove the vehicle recklessly and dangerously, resulting in the deaths of the three victims,” the DPP said.

The prosecution further alleges that Maina’s actions caused bodily harm to Eugene Ongundi and Domnic Mulwa.

In addition to the three counts relating to the deaths, Maina faces two counts of driving a motor vehicle on a public road without due care and attention.

He has also been charged with driving an unroadworthy motor vehicle on a public road.

The prosecution said the alleged “Manyoka” style of driving was the basis of the dangerous-driving charge.

“The driver is said to have driven the vehicle in a dangerous format commonly referred to as ‘Manyoka’ style contrary to Section 42(3) of the Traffic Act,” the DPP said.

The case follows growing scrutiny of dangerous driving practices associated with some public service vehicles, particularly high-risk manoeuvres and stunts performed on public roads.

Maina’s arraignment comes after investigations into the fatal crash, with the case now placing before the court questions surrounding the manner in which the vehicle was being driven and its roadworthiness at the time of the accident.

The prosecution has also raised concerns over the condition of the vehicle, forming the basis of the separate charge of driving an unroadworthy motor vehicle.

Maina appeared before Magistrate Mutai, where he denied all the charges.