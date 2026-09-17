Raila anniversary: ‘Goons’ not welcome at celebrations, Oloo says

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 17 – Organisers of events marking the first anniversary of Raila Odinga’s death have drawn a line between peaceful mourners and those seeking to disrupt the celebrations, warning that “goons” will have no place at the planned national commemorations.

The organising committee chairman, Prof Adams Oloo, said the celebrations were intended to bring together Kenyans across political, religious and ethnic divides in remembrance of the former Prime Minister.

But he said the family had made it clear that the invitation to participate did not extend to individuals who could cause chaos during the events.

Prof Oloo said Mama Ida Odinga had repeatedly emphasised to him that the celebrations would be open to all Kenyans, but not to those intent on disrupting them.

“This celebration shall be about the people. She (Mama Ida) told me that all the people are invited, but goons are also people. She told me three times that they are not invited, although they are people,” Prof Oloo said.

He said the organisers wanted the commemorations to capture the national character of Mr Odinga’s public life rather than turn them into a regional or religious affair.

“This celebration has to be national; it knows no religion, it has no boundary. It has to reflect what Baba was,” he said.

Prof Oloo was speaking during the unveiling of the committee appointed by Mrs Odinga to coordinate activities marking the first anniversary of Mr Odinga’s death.

The committee has drawn members from government, political institutions, civil society, academia, the private sector and the Odinga family, reflecting the organisers’ intention to give the commemorations a broad national character.

The warning comes as the organisers prepare a series of events expected to attract people from different parts of the country to honour Mr Odinga and reflect on his political and public life.

Ida has previously said the celebrations belong to Kenyans and should provide an opportunity for those who did not get a chance to mourn Mr Odinga in the manner they wished to come together, share memories and celebrate his life.

The family has also welcomed initiatives by institutions seeking to preserve Mr Odinga’s legacy, including the Raila Odinga Regional Leadership Academy established by the Kenya School of Government and the planned Raila Odinga Centre for Democracy at the University of Nairobi.

Prof Oloo said the committee would work to ensure that the commemorations remained peaceful and inclusive, while maintaining the character the family had envisaged for the anniversary.