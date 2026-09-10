Oburu Oginga confirms UK medical check-up after party said he was on official duties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 — ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga has confirmed he is in the United Kingdom for a routine medical check-up, a day after the party said he was abroad on official duties.

In a statement Thursday, Senator Oburu said he travelled to the UK to undergo a “thorough, routine medical checkup” following advice from his doctors and the party leadership.

He said the visit would allow him to have a comprehensive evaluation of his health while taking time to rest and rejuvenate.

The disclosure follows an ODM statement on Wednesday announcing that its Central Committee meeting had been chaired by Deputy Party Leader Simba Arati on behalf of Oburu, who the party said was “out of the country on official duties.”

The statement did not disclose Oburu’s location or indicate that his absence was linked to a medical check-up.

Oburu’s latest statement is the first direct confirmation that he is abroad for medical reasons, although he described the assessment as routine and did not disclose details of his health condition.

Continuity

The ODM leader said his temporary absence should not affect the party’s operations, describing his decision to step back as a deliberate opportunity for the movement’s leadership structures to demonstrate their strength.

“As I attend to these personal health routine checks, that naturally come with advancing years, I view taking this step back as a deliberate, strategic moment for our movement,” he said.

Oburu expressed confidence in his deputies, Arati and Abdulswamad Nassir, as well as the National Central Committee and secretariat, to continue running the party.

“As an elder who has walked this long journey with you, I have absolute faith in their collective leadership, discipline, and vision to steer our movement effectively,” he said.

Renewed health interest

The disclosure comes after renewed public interest in Oburu’s health following reports of a hospital visit earlier this month.

On September 1, Oburu said he was “very well” after a brief hospital visit for a general check-up and said he had returned home.

He has now confirmed that he travelled to the UK for a routine medical evaluation but has not disclosed any diagnosis or indicated that he is receiving specialised treatment.

Oburu also urged ODM members and supporters to remain united and focused on the party’s national agenda.