12 arrested after youths attempt to block dignitaries’ convoy in Siaya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – Twelve people have been arrested in Siaya after a group of youths allegedly attempted to block a convoy carrying First Lady Rachel Ruto and other dignitaries following a women’s economic empowerment event in the town.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, September 8, shortly after the conclusion of the function held at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) grounds in Siaya.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the youths attempted to force their way through a secured gate as the convoy headed towards a designated landing and take-off site.

The group allegedly obstructed the convoy and pelted police officers manning the entrance with stones, prompting law enforcement officers to intervene.

Police moved in to restore order and arrested 12 suspects believed to have participated in the incident.

The suspects remained in police custody on Wednesday as officers processed them ahead of arraignment, while detectives continued investigations to establish whether more people were involved.

The DCI said it would pursue those found to have participated in the incident, warning that the right to demonstrate and express grievances must be exercised peacefully.

“Citizens have the right to assemble and express themselves peacefully,” the DCI said, while cautioning that violence, obstruction of lawful operations and attacks on police officers would not be tolerated.

The arrests come amid heightened political activity in parts of the country, with public gatherings involving senior government officials occasionally attracting protests and demonstrations.

The DCI said anyone found to have resorted to violence or disorder would be held accountable in accordance with the law.

Rachel Ruto was in Siaya on Tuesday for a women’s economic empowerment programme held at the Siaya KMTC grounds, where she engaged women on savings, table banking, entrepreneurship and ways of improving household incomes.

During the visit, she highlighted government-supported initiatives targeting the fisheries and blue economy sectors, including a planned Sh1 billion project in Usenge and a Sh100 million fish landing site at Wichlum.

She also distributed equipment to women involved in the fisheries value chain, including freezers, coolers, weighing scales and other tools intended to improve fish handling, processing and marketing.

The First Lady also visited Okela Primary and Secondary schools in Rarieda, where she distributed shoes and dignity packs containing sanitary supplies to learners through her Voice of Children Initiative. Her Siaya tour was part of her wider grassroots women and children empowerment programme before she left the county after the engagements.

According to the DCI, it was shortly after the women’s empowerment function at the KMTC grounds that the incident occurred, as the convoy carrying the dignitaries headed towards a designated landing and take-off site.