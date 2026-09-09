Buruburu Police Investigate Death of 21-Year-Old Woman With Multiple Stab Wounds

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 – Police have launched investigations into the murder of a 21-year-old woman whose body was discovered inside a house in Umoja Two, Nairobi East.

The incident was reported at Buruburu Police Station on Tuesday, at about 4:40pm.

According to a police report, the deceased was identified as Francisca Thuranira, who had been left at her aunt’s residence in Umoja Two earlier in the morning.

Police said the aunt, identified as Agrippina Meme, left the young woman at the house on the second floor of the residential building before reporting to work.

At around midday, the aunt reportedly tried to reach Wanja by phone but received no response.

She then sent a neighbour to check on her.

The neighbour reportedly found the house open and, upon entering, discovered Wanja lying unresponsive on a bed.

Police officers were alerted and rushed to the scene, where they found the deceased lying in a supine position on the lower deck of a double-decker bed.

According to the police report, she had eight stab wounds to the chest.

Detectives processed the scene before the body was moved to the Mama Lucy Kibaki Referral Hospital mortuary for preservation and postmortem procedures.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing and are yet to establish the identity and whereabouts of the suspected perpetrator.

The police report indicates that investigators are pursuing a possible relationship-related motive, with the deceased’s boyfriend among those being sought in connection with the incident.

However, police have not established the motive conclusively, and investigations are ongoing.

Authorities are expected to establish the events leading to the woman’s death, identify the person responsible and determine whether anyone else was involved.

Police have also appealed for information that could assist in the investigation as efforts continue to identify and apprehend the suspect.