Kenya forms Joint Task Team with Burundi, UNHCR, IOM over Burundian regularisation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 — Kenya has brought together Burundi and two key UN migration agencies for a high-level response to the humanitarian concerns facing Burundian nationals following heightened scrutiny of foreign traders.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei on Tuesday chaired a coordination meeting with Burundi’s Ambassador Evelyne Habonimana, UNHCR Kenya Representative Fatima Mohammed-Cole and IOM Kenya Representative Nomagugu Ncube as Nairobi moves to establish a joint mechanism for handling emerging concerns.

The meeting marks the latest escalation in the government’s response, shifting the issue from bilateral assurances to a coordinated framework involving Kenya, Burundi and international agencies.

Sing’oei said the meeting focused on addressing the humanitarian needs of Burundian nationals while ensuring that any government action is conducted in an orderly manner and with safeguards for their rights and safety.

“This evening at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we convened a high-level coordination meeting with Her Excellency Ambassador Evelyne Habonimana of Burundi, UNHCR Kenya Rep H.E. Fatima Mohammed-Cole and IOM Kenya Rep H.E. Nomagugu Ncube, to address the humanitarian needs of Burundian nationals,” Sing’oei said.

He said the government was working with Burundi and the international agencies under the principles of East African cooperation.

“In the true spirit of East African cooperation, we are working hand-in-hand as one team to ensure order, dignity, and safety for all our brothers and sisters,” he said.

The meeting comes amid heightened uncertainty among Burundian nationals in Kenya following President William Ruto’s remarks on foreigners operating in certain categories of businesses and the government’s subsequent documentation drive.

Sing’oei said any returns of Burundian nationals would be voluntary and subject to safeguards.

“Any return exercises will be strictly voluntary, informed, and transparently recorded under our joint coordination,” he said.

He also announced the formation of a Joint Task Team to respond to emerging issues.

“An active Joint Task Team is presently being constituted to address emerging issues,” Sing’oei said.

The development comes a day after Sing’oei visited the Burundian Embassy in Nairobi and apologised to nationals over harassment linked to confusion surrounding the government’s crackdown on unlicensed foreign traders.

During that meeting, the PS assured Burundians and other foreign nationals that those with valid documentation remained legally protected to live and work in Kenya.

The government has also extended the regularisation window to 90 days, giving affected foreign nationals additional time to bring their immigration and business documentation into compliance.

The latest meeting, however, broadens the government’s response beyond documentation and enforcement to include humanitarian coordination, particularly as concerns persist over the treatment of foreign nationals and the possibility of returns.

Sing’oei reiterated that Kenya would not tolerate harassment of foreign nationals.

“We strongly guarantee the safety of all foreign nationals; no harassment will be tolerated,” he said.