NCA names developer, contractor of collapsed Eastleigh building

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 23 – The National Construction Authority (NCA) has named 9th Street Plaza Limited as the developer and Stromax Holdings E.A. Limited as the contractor of the building that collapsed on 9th Street in Eastleigh, Nairobi, on Friday.

In a statement, the NCA said the project was registered on July 30, 2025, as a proposed development on Land Reference Number 36/II/40 in Eastleigh, Kamukunji Sub-County.

The project records list Emmanuel Mwangi Maina as the architect and Joseph Muturi Mugu as the structural engineer.

The NCA said a multi-agency team was at the scene coordinating rescue efforts and conducting preliminary investigations.

“Details regarding rescue operations, the status of the site, and actions being undertaken by the multi agency team will be shared in due course,” Susan Rutto, NCA acting Executive Director said in a statement.

“Public is directed to keep clear of the affected area and any cordoned-off zones.”