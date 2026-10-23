Eastleigh Collapse: Kalonzo Urges Probe Into Building Safety Failures

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 23 – Wiper Patriotic Front leader Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka has called for accountability over the collapse of an incomplete multi-storey building in Eastleigh, Nairobi, saying those responsible must be identified and held liable regardless of their positions or connections.

Kalonzo said the incident had raised serious questions about construction approvals, inspections and enforcement of building regulations, urging authorities to establish how a building of that size was allowed to stand and subsequently collapse in a densely populated neighbourhood.

In a statement issued on Friday, the former Vice President expressed dismay over the incident, noting that rescue teams were still searching for people reported trapped beneath the rubble.

“My prayers are with the families of those trapped and with the injured, as well as with everyone waiting for news of their loved ones,” he said.

Kalonzo commended the Kenya Red Cross, the Kenya Defence Forces Disaster Response Battalion, the National Disaster Management Unit, Nairobi County emergency teams and members of the public who joined the rescue efforts.

He urged all agencies involved in the operation to coordinate their response without delay, emphasising the urgency of reaching those still trapped.

“Every minute counts, and I urge all agencies to work together without delay. I also urge members of the public to follow the instructions of the first responders,” he said.

The Wiper leader also sent a message of support to those affected, praying for the recovery of the injured and the safe rescue of those still trapped in the collapsed structure.

“To the injured, we pray for a quick recovery. To those still trapped, we pray that help reaches you in time. To the families waiting, be strong. The nation is with you,” he said.

Beyond the immediate rescue operation, Kalonzo called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collapse, saying the public deserved clear answers on how the building was approved, inspected and constructed.

He said anyone found responsible for failures in the construction process should be held accountable, including those involved in approving or inspecting the building and those who may have ignored safety concerns.

“When the dust settles, Kenyans will ask how a building of this size came to stand, and fall, in a crowded neighbourhood. That question must be answered honestly,” he said.

“Whoever approved, inspected, built or looked away must be identified and held to account, whatever their position or connections.”

Kalonzo warned against allowing corruption and weak enforcement of construction laws to undermine public safety, insisting that Kenyans should not continue to lose their lives in preventable building disasters.

The statement adds to calls for greater scrutiny of construction standards and the enforcement of building regulations in Nairobi following the Eastleigh incident.

Authorities and emergency response teams were continuing search and rescue operations at the scene as concerns remained over people reported missing after the collapse.

Kalonzo concluded his statement by calling for comfort for affected families and strength for emergency personnel working to save lives.

“May God comfort the families and grant strength to all who are working to save lives,” he said.

The Eastleigh building collapse has renewed questions about compliance with approved construction plans, the effectiveness of inspection systems and accountability for developers and officials responsible for ensuring buildings meet required safety standards.