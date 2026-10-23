Sakaja Seeks Tougher Penalties for Rogue Developers After Eastleigh Building Collapse

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 23 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has called for tougher penalties against rogue developers and the restoration of prosecutorial powers to county governments following the collapse of an incomplete 12-storey building in Eastleigh.

Sakaja said weak penalties for violating construction regulations undermine enforcement efforts and allow developers to compromise building safety, putting lives at risk.

Speaking as he led multi-agency rescue operations at the site along 1st Avenue, 9th Street, the Governor urged professional bodies representing architects, engineers and quantity surveyors to take action against developers who dismiss qualified experts after obtaining construction approvals.

He said some developers engage licensed professionals to secure approvals but subsequently remove them from projects and proceed with construction using unqualified personnel, undermining safeguards intended to ensure buildings meet approved designs and safety standards.

“We have formally written to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and we hope our request will be considered. Counties must be empowered to take firm action against rogue developers who disregard building regulations and put lives at risk,” Sakaja said.

The Governor questioned the deterrent effect of existing penalties, noting that some developers found guilty of violating construction regulations could face fines as low as Sh5,000.

“Even when such offenders are arrested and taken to court, the penalties can be as low as Sh5,000, which is not a sufficient deterrent,” he said.

Sakaja argued that restoring prosecutorial powers to county governments would strengthen enforcement and enable authorities to take firmer action against developers who disregard approved construction plans and safety requirements.

He called on professional associations representing architects, engineers, quantity surveyors and builders to collaborate with county governments in identifying and investigating cases where qualified professionals are withdrawn from construction sites under questionable circumstances.

The Governor said the bodies should take appropriate disciplinary action against professionals found culpable, adding that experts responsible for building design, supervision and safety must be allowed to discharge their duties without interference.

Sakaja also reiterated the need for developers to obtain occupation certificates before putting buildings into use. He said structures must undergo the necessary inspections to establish that they are safe and fit for occupation.

According to the Governor, developers are required to secure county approvals, engage qualified professionals and sign indemnity forms committing them to comply with approved plans and construction standards.

However, he said some developers disregard these commitments after obtaining approvals, compromising the integrity of construction projects.

The calls for stronger enforcement came after an incomplete 12-storey building collapsed in Eastleigh, triggering a multi-agency search and rescue operation amid fears that people were trapped beneath the rubble.

The building was still under construction, with the ground floor occupied at the time of the collapse.

Nairobi City County emergency response teams were coordinating operations alongside the National Disaster Operations Centre, the Kenya Red Cross, the Kenya Defence Forces and other agencies.

Heavy machinery had been deployed to clear debris and create access to sections where victims could be trapped, as additional resources were mobilised to support the rescue effort.

Sakaja urged families and members of the public with information about missing persons to report to designated centres established by rescue teams at the scene.

Residents were also advised to share information through the county’s emergency hotlines, 1508 and 1199.

“Our health teams are on standby to provide immediate medical attention and support rescue efforts as soon as victims are reached. We are doing everything possible to ensure the operation proceeds as quickly and safely as possible,” he said.

The collapse has renewed scrutiny of building safety enforcement in Nairobi, particularly compliance with approved construction plans, the engagement of qualified professionals and inspections at different stages of development.

Sakaja said stronger legal powers, tougher penalties and closer collaboration between county governments and professional bodies were necessary to hold developers accountable and prevent similar incidents.

He maintained that restoring county prosecutorial powers would complement existing inspection and enforcement mechanisms by strengthening the ability of local authorities to pursue violations of construction regulations.