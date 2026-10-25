Eastleigh Building Collapse: Trapped Man Rescued After Hours of Search, Taken to KNH

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 – Kenya Red Cross rescue teams and multi-agency responders have rescued a man trapped beneath the rubble of a collapsed building in Eastleigh, Nairobi, after hours of painstaking search and rescue operations.

The rescued man was taken to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), where he is receiving medical care.

In an update, the Kenya Red Cross said its teams worked alongside other emergency responders to locate and retrieve the survivor from the debris.

“After hours of painstaking work alongside multi-agency partners, our search and rescue teams in Eastleigh brought a trapped man out of the rubble. He is now receiving care at Kenyatta National Hospital. The search continues,” the organisation stated.

The rescue marks another development in the ongoing emergency response following the building collapse in Eastleigh, where emergency teams have been working to locate people feared trapped beneath the debris.

The Kenya Red Cross said rescue operations were continuing as teams worked through the rubble in search of other possible survivors.

The operation has involved multiple agencies working together to establish whether anyone else remains trapped beneath the collapsed structure.

Rescue teams have been conducting painstaking searches amid the debris, with the operation focused on locating survivors and ensuring those retrieved receive immediate medical attention.

The latest rescue comes as emergency responders continue efforts to account for people who may have been inside the building when it collapsed.

Authorities have yet to provide a comprehensive update on the number of people rescued, injured or still potentially trapped.

The survivor was transported to Kenyatta National Hospital following his extraction from the rubble.

The Kenya Red Cross confirmed that he was receiving care at the facility but did not immediately disclose details about his condition or the extent of his injuries.

The rescue teams continue to coordinate with other emergency agencies as they pursue further leads on people who may still be trapped.

The organisation said its teams remained on the ground to support the ongoing operation.

The Eastleigh building collapse has prompted a coordinated emergency response involving search and rescue personnel from different agencies.

The teams have been working to clear debris, search affected sections of the building and retrieve anyone who may have been trapped.

The Kenya Red Cross reiterated its commitment to supporting the operation alongside its partners as the search continues.

The latest rescue provides a significant development in the ongoing response, with emergency teams maintaining efforts to locate additional survivors.

Further updates on the rescue operation and the condition of those affected are expected as authorities continue assessing the situation.