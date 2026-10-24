Health Ministry Sets Up 24-Hour Medical Desk at Eastleigh Building Collapse Scene

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24 – The Ministry of Health has established a 24-hour medical coordination desk at the scene of the building collapse in Eastleigh, Nairobi, as emergency teams continue rescue operations and efforts to assist affected families.

Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni said the Ministry had activated disaster response protocols and was working with the Nairobi City County Government to provide medical support to those affected by the incident.

Speaking during a visit to the scene on Saturday morning, Muthoni said medical personnel from referral facilities had been deployed to support the county’s emergency response.

Health facilities near the collapsed building have also been placed on alert to receive victims requiring urgent medical attention.

The Ministry said the medical coordination desk would help streamline emergency services, facilitate referrals and ensure that people rescued from the rubble receive timely treatment.

The intervention comes as rescue teams continue searching for people feared trapped beneath the debris of the multi-storey building that collapsed along 9th Street in Eastleigh.

Muthoni said the Ministry had activated its disaster response mechanisms to support the ongoing rescue operation and coordinate medical services.

The deployment of medical personnel from referral facilities is expected to strengthen the capacity of Nairobi County’s emergency teams to respond to casualties.

Health facilities near the scene have been placed on standby to receive patients as rescue operations progress.

The Ministry said the coordination arrangements would ensure that emergency medical assistance is available to those who may be rescued from the collapsed structure.

The medical response is being conducted in collaboration with the Nairobi City County Government and other agencies involved in the rescue operation.

The Ministry of Health, working with the Kenya Red Cross, has established stations at the scene to provide medical assistance and emotional support to families seeking information about their relatives.

The stations are intended to help families affected by the incident access support as rescue teams work to establish the whereabouts of those missing.

A separate desk has also been established to assist families in sharing and verifying information about their relatives.

The Ministry said the arrangements would help facilitate communication between affected families and response agencies during the ongoing operation.

Families have been urged to remain calm and allow emergency teams sufficient time to carry out rescue efforts.

The Ministry has cautioned members of the public against entering the rescue area without relevant medical training or instructions from emergency response teams.

Muthoni said people without specialised training should keep away from the rescue zone to reduce risks and allow trained personnel to work safely.

Members of the public following the operation have also been urged to maintain a safe distance from the scene.

The Ministry said restricting access to the rescue area would help prevent additional injuries and ensure emergency responders can carry out their duties without interference.

The public has been encouraged to follow directions issued by response agencies as the operation continues.

The Ministry has also called on public health officers to remain vigilant about occupational hazards associated with buildings under construction.

Public health officers have been urged to identify and report potential risks promptly to help prevent similar incidents.

The Ministry said monitoring construction-related hazards was important in protecting workers and members of the public from incidents that could threaten their safety.

The appeal comes as authorities continue to assess the circumstances surrounding the Eastleigh building collapse.

The immediate priority remains supporting rescue operations, providing medical assistance to those affected and helping families obtain verified information about their relatives.