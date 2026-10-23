Eastleigh Collapse: Woman Pulled from Rubble as Search for Other Survivors Continues

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 23 – A woman rescued from the rubble of a collapsed 16-storey building in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area is responding to treatment as emergency teams continue searching for other people feared trapped beneath the debris.

According to Nairob Regional Police Commader Issa Mohamud, rescue operations were ongoing following the collapse, with officers and emergency responders working to locate anyone who may still be buried under the wreckage.

Mohamud stated that the search effort has been complicated by concerns over a second person who was reportedly heard crying for help beneath the rubble.

He said that the cries from the trapped individual have since gone silent, raising concerns among rescuers as efforts to reach people potentially buried in the debris continue.

Emergency responders remained at the scene as efforts continued to establish whether other people were trapped inside the building when it collapsed.

Rescue operations following major structural failures require teams to carefully clear debris while assessing the stability of the remaining structure to avoid putting trapped people and rescuers at further risk.

Police and other responders were expected to continue coordinating the search as information about possible victims emerged.

The number of people who may have been inside the building at the time of the collapse, as well as the total number of casualties, had not been confirmed in the available update.

The collapse of the 16-storey building has raised urgent concerns over the safety of people who may have been inside the structure and the condition of buildings in the surrounding area.

Authorities are expected to establish the circumstances that led to the collapse, including the building’s structural condition and compliance with applicable construction and safety requirements.

However, the cause of the incident had not been established in the immediate aftermath, and no conclusions could be drawn before the relevant investigations are completed.

The immediate priority remained the search for survivors and the provision of medical assistance to those rescued.

Police continued to oversee security at the scene as emergency teams worked through the debris.

The operation is focused on locating anyone still trapped, assessing reports from the scene and determining the full impact of the collapse.

Further updates are expected as rescue teams establish whether additional people are missing and provide confirmed information about casualties.

The condition of the rescued woman and the search for the person whose cries reportedly went silent remain central concerns as the emergency response continues.