Kenya records second Ebola death as MoH confirms nine cases

NAIROBI M, Kenya Oct 23- has recorded its second death from Ebola (Bundibugyo Virus Disease), with the Ministry of Health confirming that a 65-year-old woman has succumbed to the disease.

The woman was the third confirmed Ebola case in the country and a direct contact and close family member of Kenya’s first Ebola patient, who also died from the disease.

According to the Ministry of Health, she was under quarantine when she developed symptoms on October 13, 2026, and was admitted to an infectious disease unit the same day.

She had been receiving supportive care from medical teams but died early Friday evening, the ministry said.

Her family has been informed, while the Ministry of Health said it is working with relatives to facilitate a safe and dignified burial in line with public health protocols.

The latest death brings the number of fatalities to two among nine confirmed Ebola cases.

Seven patients remain under treatment in two isolation facilities, with the Ministry of Health saying all confirmed cases are linked to a single cluster of known contacts.

The ministry said there is currently no evidence of community transmission.

Health authorities have urged Kenyans to avoid contact with the blood or bodily fluids of sick people and not to touch or handle the bodies of people who have died from suspected illnesses.

The public has also been urged to maintain regular handwashing and seek medical attention immediately if they develop symptoms including fever, weakness, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea or unexplained bleeding.