KUCO Demands Arrests, Independent Probe After Clinical Officers Attacked in Makueni

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 – The Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) has condemned the alleged attack on clinical officers during a peaceful procession in Makueni County, demanding the immediate arrest of suspects and an independent investigation into the incident.

The union said the clinical officers were attacked on September 8 while exercising their constitutional right to peaceful assembly and petition.

According to KUCO General Secretary and CEO George Maroah Gibore, the officers had gathered at Green Park, addressed the media and proceeded towards the Governor’s Office to present their grievances.

The union said the County Police Commander had been notified in advance of the procession and had been requested to provide security. KUCO said the notification was delivered through G4S courier under Waybill No. G4SWB0644442920863.

KUCO alleges that the procession was ambushed at Junction Mall by organised assailants described by witnesses as goons.

The union said one clinical officer suffered a complete fracture of the humeral shaft and was admitted to Royal Star Hospital for surgery at personal cost, while several other officers sustained soft-tissue injuries.

“Peaceful petitioning cannot be answered with violence,” KUCO said, describing the alleged assault as an attack not only on health workers but also on constitutional freedoms, the rule of law and decent labour relations.

The union has raised concerns over the lack of arrests following the incident, despite reporting the matter to police.

KUCO said it had been informed that several suspected attackers and an alleged organiser were known and identifiable.

The union is demanding an explanation for what it described as the failure to promptly preserve evidence, record statements, identify suspects and make arrests.

KUCO further called for an investigation into whether the attack was planned, facilitated or tolerated by individuals within or outside the county administration.

The union said anyone found to have planned, financed, directed, facilitated, concealed or obstructed investigations into the attack should face prosecution if criminal responsibility is established.

KUCO said it had received reports identifying an alleged organiser as a county official and that serious allegations had been made touching on Dr. Harvey Mulei Mbithi, the Chief Officer for Health, HR and Administration.

The union stressed that it was not declaring Mbithi guilty, saying responsibility could only be established through due process and an independent investigation.

However, KUCO has called for Mbithi to step aside or be suspended by the competent authority pending the outcome of an independent inquiry.

The union said the demand was intended as a precautionary accountability measure, particularly in light of what it described as previous concerns over administrative hostility towards clinical officers

The union has also called on the Makueni Governor to personally condemn the alleged violence and take measures to protect county health workers.

KUCO said the Governor should guarantee the safety of clinical officers, ensure full cooperation with investigators and prevent any county office from being used to intimidate victims or frustrate accountability.

The union warned that continued silence by the county leadership could fuel concerns over what officials knew about the incident and what steps were taken to protect the affected workers.

KUCO has issued a series of demands to the National Police Service, including:

Immediate arrest and processing of identified suspects and the alleged organiser based on available evidence.

Deployment of an independent Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) team from outside the local police command.

Preservation of CCTV footage, digital communications, vehicle records and other relevant evidence.

Referral of the conduct of the responsible police command to the Internal Affairs Unit and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

Protection of victims, witnesses and clinical officers exercising their constitutional and labour rights.

The union has also demanded a written public progress update within 72 hours.

The union wants the Makueni County Government to take immediate steps to support the affected clinical officers.

Among its demands is the payment or facilitation of verified medical, surgical and rehabilitation costs incurred by the injured officers.

KUCO also wants the county government to guarantee that no victim, witness, union official or member will face threats, transfers, disciplinary action or harassment for reporting the incident or participating in lawful union activities.

The union further called for an end to what it described as administrative hostility and intimidation and urged the county government to engage KUCO in resolving the underlying labour and professional grievances.

KUCO said the alleged attack raises concerns over constitutional protections relating to security of the person, peaceful assembly and demonstration, and fair labour practices.

The union cited Articles 29, 37 and 41 of the Constitution of Kenya, as well as Article 244, which sets out requirements for professionalism, human rights and accountability within the National Police Service.

“Clinical Officers do not surrender their constitutional rights because they are public servants or health workers,” the union said.

KUCO has warned that it will escalate the matter if there is continued inaction, interference or intimidation.

The union said it would pursue the matter with the Inspector-General of Police, DCI headquarters, IPOA, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights and the courts.

KUCO said it would also pursue available constitutional, criminal and labour-relations remedies.

The union thanked residents and well-wishers in Makueni who it said intervened, protected its members and assisted those injured during the incident.

“An injury to one is an injury to all,” KUCO said.

The statement was issued on September 9, 2026, by KUCO General Secretary and CEO George Maroah Gibore.