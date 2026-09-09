Mombasa Port sets new container handling record in push to cut vessel turnaround times

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9— The Port of Mombasa has set a new benchmark for container handling after workers discharged 863 containers from a single vessel in one shift, highlighting efforts by the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) to slash vessel turnaround times and strengthen the port’s competitiveness as a regional trade hub.

The record was achieved during the discharge of the MV Aniello, which arrived at Berth No. 22 with 1,005 containers.

KPA said its teams completed the entire operation in just one and a half shifts, with the final container discharged at about 2:40 a.m.

Operations began at approximately 3 p.m., with vessel planners, crane operators, truck drivers, yard personnel and supervisors working in four teams to maintain a continuous cargo-handling operation.

By 11 p.m., the teams had discharged 863 containers, surpassing the port’s previous single-shift record.

The performance comes as ports face growing pressure from shipping lines and regional economies to move cargo faster, reduce vessel waiting and handling times and improve the reliability of supply chains.

KPA said the achievement demonstrates the impact of investments in equipment, technology and workforce skills at the Mombasa container terminal.

“The achievement underscores the Port of Mombasa’s growing capacity to handle large cargo volumes efficiently and reinforces its competitiveness in the global maritime logistics industry,” KPA said.

KPA Chief Executive Officer Captain William Ruto personally piloted the MV Aniello through the Kilindini Channel before safely berthing the vessel at Berth No. 22.

Ruto attributed the record performance to the combination of modern cargo-handling equipment, a skilled and motivated workforce, technology-driven operational systems and continuing efforts to improve port processes.

The authority said the gains are particularly important for shipping lines because faster vessel turnaround can help lower operating costs, improve schedule reliability and enhance service delivery.

The 1,005-container operation was completed shortly after the new single-shift record had been established, with the teams maintaining momentum through the night.

KPA said the result reflects its broader push to improve productivity as global trade volumes increase and supply chains become more complex.

The latest performance also gives Mombasa a stronger operational selling point as East Africa’s major maritime gateways compete for transit cargo serving the wider region.

For Kenya, faster cargo handling at Mombasa is critical to reducing logistics costs and improving the efficiency of the supply chains linking the port to markets in Kenya and neighbouring countries.

The authority said continued investment in infrastructure, technology, equipment and personnel would remain central to improving the port’s efficiency and maintaining its position as a gateway for regional and international trade.