Three arested over alleged TikTok gang-Rape, robbery scheme

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9— Three suspects have been arrested over an alleged gang-rape and robbery scheme in which young women were reportedly lured through TikTok into meetings that detectives say turned into sexual violence and theft.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspects allegedly operated an anonymous TikTok account that was used to establish contact with unsuspecting women and arrange physical meetings.

Investigators believe the online interactions were used to draw victims into secluded or abandoned areas, where they were allegedly sexually assaulted and robbed of their valuables.

“In some cases, the victims were allegedly forced to transfer money via M-Pesa to accounts controlled by the suspects, while others were robbed of their mobile phones and other valuables,” DCI said.

The arrests followed actionable intelligence and a forensic trail that led detectives to Benedicta area in Ruai, where the three suspects were apprehended.

Detectives recovered six mobile phones from the suspects, as well as two hooded jackets allegedly used to conceal their identities during the attacks.

The agency said the suspects have since been positively identified by five victims in separate cases reported in Buruburu, Embakasi and Ruai, according to the DCI.

The multiple identifications have strengthened investigators’ focus on the suspects and raised the possibility that the alleged gang may have targeted more women than those whose cases have already been reported.

Detectives are now pursuing additional leads as they seek to establish the full extent of the alleged network, trace other possible victims and identify any other individuals who may have been involved.

The DCI has urged members of the public, especially young people, to exercise caution when meeting people they first encounter online.

“Never let someone you have just met online lead you into a secluded or isolated place; meet in a safe, public setting and ensure someone you trust knows your whereabouts,” the agency cautioned.

The DCI said the arrests should serve as a warning that online identities can conceal criminal intentions, noting that “what looks like an innocent invitation can quickly become a deadly trap.”