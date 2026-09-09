Mukhisa Kituyi joins Sifuna as opposition realignment gathers pace

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – Former Trade Minister and United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi has joined the Edwin Sifuna-led Linda Mwananchi political outfit, in the latest development in the opposition realignment ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna announced Kituyi’s arrival on Wednesday after hosting him at his office alongside fellow senators Boni Khalwale and Godfrey Osotsi.

“Humbled to receive Hon Mukhisa Kituyi at the office this morning in the company of my Senate colleagues Sen Khalwale and Osotsi. Hon Kituyi will be a great addition to the Linda Mwananchi team! Karibu Omwami,” Sifuna said.

Kituyi’s entry gives the movement a senior political figure with extensive experience in national and international affairs as Sifuna and his allies seek to expand Linda Mwananchi into a nationwide political force.

The former Kimilili MP has in recent months taken a prominent role in opposition politics and has been involved in efforts to bring together rival formations ahead of next year’s elections. In August, he was appointed spokesperson for the United Opposition, where he urged opposition leaders to speak with one voice and develop a clear alternative agenda for the country.

His latest association with Linda Mwananchi is significant given that he has previously acknowledged the movement’s growing influence. In April, Mr Kituyi said it would be impossible to discuss a united opposition without factoring in the Sifuna-led outfit.

“It is impossible to discuss a united opposition without factoring in Edwin Sifuna’s Linda Mwananchi; one cannot wish them away,” Kituyi said.

Kituyi has also warned opposition leaders against allowing political competition to degenerate into ethnic mobilisation, urging them to focus on presenting Kenyans with an alternative to the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Speaking in a May interview, he cautioned opposition politicians against engaging President William Ruto in ethnic counter-attacks, arguing that such politics could undermine their credibility and divide the country.

His arrival comes as Linda Mwananchi intensifies grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 elections. The movement has conducted rallies and public engagements in several parts of the country, including Western Kenya, Nyanza, Central Kenya and Nairobi, while reaching out to leaders outside its original political base.

Sifuna has repeatedly insisted that the movement will not be used to split the opposition vote, amid efforts by various political formations to negotiate a broad alliance against President Ruto.

“As Linda Mwananchi, we will not be used to split opposition votes. If there is anyone dreaming that Sifuna will be used to divide the opposition, then you are in for a rude shock,” Sifuna said during a mobilisation tour of Kisii and Nyamira in July.

Kituyi’s move also comes at a time when the political identity of Sifuna’s movement remains the subject of a legal battle.

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal recently barred the Registrar of Political Parties from registering “Linda Mwananchi” or a similar name pending the determination of an appeal, while allowing Sifuna’s team to reserve “The Mwananchi Party” and the Liberty National Democratic Alliance (LINDA). The matter is due back before the tribunal on September 14.