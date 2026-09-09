EACC Arrests Two Court Staff Over Alleged Bribery in Eldoret and Nakuru

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two Judiciary staff members in separate bribery investigations involving court services in Eldoret and Nakuru.

The two suspects were arrested in separate operations on allegations of soliciting and receiving bribes to facilitate services within the courts.

In Eldoret, EACC arrested a court assistant attached to a Magistrate’s Court over allegations of soliciting and receiving a Sh20,000 bribe.

The suspect, identified as Linet Okungu, was arrested on September 8, 2026, after allegedly receiving the money.

According to EACC, the cash was allegedly part of a bribe sought to facilitate the issuance of a stay order to stop the auction of a parcel of land in a matter pending before the court.

The arrest followed a complaint from a court user who alleged that a magistrate had demanded Sh50,000 to secure the stay order.

Okungu was taken to Eldoret Police Station for processing and was later released on a Sh20,000 cash bail as investigations continue

In a separate case in Nakuru, EACC arrested a court process server attached to the Civil Registry at the Nakuru Law Courts.

The suspect, identified as Benard Ngeno, is accused of soliciting and receiving a bribe in connection with the allocation of a convenient mention date for a complainant’s case.

Ngeno was escorted to the EACC South Rift Regional Office in Nakuru, where he was processed before being released on a Sh5,000 cash bail pending completion of investigations.

EACC did not indicate that the allegations against either suspect had been proven in court.

The arrests form part of EACC’s efforts to combat bribery and other forms of corruption at public service delivery points.

The anti-graft agency said the operations demonstrate its commitment to ensuring that citizens can access public services without being subjected to demands for bribes.

The Commission has increasingly focused on corruption risks affecting members of the public when seeking government and other public services.

The latest arrests come amid continued efforts to strengthen accountability within public institutions and ensure that allegations of corruption are investigated and, where evidence supports criminal responsibility, prosecuted.

EACC said it would continue pursuing cases involving bribery and other corrupt practices in an effort to improve the quality and integrity of public services.