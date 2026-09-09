Man charged over alleged anti-Burundian remarks, freed on Sh300,000 bond

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 — A 32-year-old man accused of making inflammatory remarks targeting Burundian nationals has been charged with hate speech and related offences and released on a Sh300,000 bond, as the government moves to contain tensions surrounding foreigners living and doing business in Kenya.

Kevin Odiwuor Otieno, alias “Engineer Kevin”, appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Stephany Bett at the Makadara Law Courts on Wednesday, a day after his arrest by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers from Buruburu.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) said Otieno was arrested after a video circulated online showing him allegedly making inciting remarks during a Bunge la Mwananchi gathering at Jacaranda Grounds on September 6.

The prosecution accused him of making remarks intended to stir feelings of contempt, hatred and hostility and incite violence against Burundian nationals living and working in Kenya.

“Mr Otieno was charged with three counts of ethnic contempt, hate speech and offensive conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace,” ODPP said.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Principal Prosecution Counsels Alex Gituma and Maureen Mwenesa did not oppose his release on bail or bond but urged the court to consider the seriousness of the allegations.

The court granted him a bond of Sh300,000 or cash bail of Sh150,000.

The case will be mentioned on October 28.

The prosecution comes amid heightened government efforts to reassure Burundian nationals that they remain protected under Kenyan law following confusion over a crackdown on undocumented foreign traders.

On Monday, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei visited the Burundian Embassy in Nairobi and apologised to the community over reports of harassment linked to the government’s enforcement measures.

“On behalf of the Government of Kenya, I have come to convey our apologies to all of you because of the difficulties that have arisen recently,” Sing’oei said.

Sing’oei said confusion had arisen after President William Ruto’s September 2 remarks on restrictions on foreigners engaging in certain categories of businesses in Kenya.

The PS said foreigners with valid documentation remained free to live and work in Kenya provided they complied with the law.

“Burundian nationals and all East Africans, and Africans for that matter, are free to live in Kenya as long as they conduct their businesses or work according to the requirements of our law,” he said.

The government has also promised to enhance security in areas with significant immigrant populations, including Bahati and Muthurwa, while improving documentation of foreign nationals