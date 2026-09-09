Zimbabwean tycoon Chivayo says $200m Kenya investment is finally taking shape after Ruto meeting

NAIROBI, Kenya,Sep 9— Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo says his planned US$200 million investment in Kenya through infrastructure projects is finally moving from discussions to reality following a nearly three-hour meeting with President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi.

Chivayo said he met Ruto for dinner on Tuesday, describing the meeting as an opportunity to discuss business, investment, infrastructure development and Africa’s economic potential.

The businessman said the investment plan, which he described as a long-standing vision, would involve “various infrastructure development projects” in Kenya.

“For me personally, last night was particularly significant because my long-standing vision to invest a small US$200 million in Kenya through through various infrastructure development projects is finally coming to fruition,” Chivayo said.

He said what began as “discussions, ideas and possibilities” was now steadily becoming reality, adding that he was looking forward to bringing private capital into projects that create employment and strengthen infrastructure.

“I am excited about the opportunities ahead and remain committed to bringing meaningful private capital into projects that create employment, strengthen infrastructure and contribute positively to Kenya’s continued economic development,” he said.

However, Chivayo did not identify the specific projects that would receive the proposed investment, disclose the companies involved or provide details of any agreements reached during the meeting.

There was also no response from President Ruto contained in Chivayo’s statement regarding the US$200 million investment claim.

The statement similarly did not indicate whether State House had formally confirmed the investment, its value, the projects involved or any commitments arising from the meeting.

The meeting also saw Chivayo offer a strong endorsement of Ruto’s leadership, praising what he described as the President’s “energy, vision, work ethic and relentless determination ” to transform Kenya.

He said his discussions with Ruto reinforced his view of Kenya as an attractive investment destination and expressed plans to expand his business presence in the country.

“As an African businessman, nothing gives me greater satisfaction than seeing African capital, African Entrepreneurs and African leadership working together to build our continent,” Chivayo said.

“Kenya remains one of the most exciting investment destinations in Africa, and I look forward to significantly expanding my business footprint here in the years ahead.”

The businessman described Ruto as a “dear friend, elder brother and Father” and said their dinner and meeting lasted “almost three hours.”