Unlocking the Low Block: Mvurya steps in to resolve FKF Premier League stalemate

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 9, 2026 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya has stepped in to try and unlock the impasse affecting the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League whose resumption has been delayed owing to court wrangles over the relegation/promotion guidelines to be applied.

Mvurya met FKF top officials, led by president Hussein Mohammed, as well as chairs of the various clubs in the league, in a meeting that lasted the whole day at his Talanta Plaza office on Wednesday evening.

In a statement released after the meeting, FKF revealed that the CS had reiterated on the need to resume league action considering its importance in preparing a competitive national team for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

“FKF President alongside Chairmen of SportPesa League clubs, today held a consultative engagement with Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Youth Affairs and the Arts, H.E. Salim Mvurya. The CS emphasized the importance of getting the league underway, with a competitive domestic league playing a key role in building a strong player pool ahead of AFCON 2027,” the statement read.

The federation also reiterated its commitment to constructive dialogue with stakeholders to make headway in the deadlock, that has delayed the commencement of the league for close to three weeks now.

“FKF remains committed to constructive dialogue and collaboration with all stakeholders as we work together to strengthen the structures and future of Kenyan football,” the federation added.

The bone of contention involves the relegation of Kariobangi Sharks after last season’s edition in which they finished 16th.

The slum-based side argue that the 2025/26 guidelines used to condemn them to the axe was illegal as they were not subjected to public participation before their eventual ratification by FKF’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

Even after the High Court in Murang’a allowed the league to start, but under the 2019 rules, matters have ground to a halt as different parties pull in different directions.

Whereas the current guidelines dictate that the bottom three teams in the top-tier are automatically relegated to the National Super League (NSL), the previous rules handed the 16th place finishers a lifeline by virtue of a two-legged playoff against the third placed side in the second tier.

With the entry of Mvurya into the issue, stakeholders will be praying that the situation shifts from a courtroom battle to a boardroom solution, culminating in return to action on the pitch.