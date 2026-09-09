Haaland strikes twice in Porto Champions League victory

LISBON, Portugal, Sept 9 – Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City began their Champions League campaign with a comfortable victory against Porto.

Norway star Haaland scored the only goal against Coventry on Saturday and was the match winner once more, nestling a header into the far corner and rolling home another to take his tally to 36 Champions League goals for City in only 40 appearances.

City have been knocked out by Real Madrid in each of the past three season but their return to Lisbon’s Estadio do Dragao – where they lost the 2021 final against Chelsea – was a much more pleasurable experience.

Enzo Maresca’s side have started the Premier League season with three straight victories and they controlled this contest, with an impressive showing by teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi’s on his first start for City.

Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa had an inspired first half, twice denying Haaland with superb reflex saves, while also keeping out efforts from Antoine Semenyo and Phil Foden.

Francesco Farioli’s side have won all five league games so far this season but were left frustrated at home and often showed how tough a task they have in Europe, failing to manage a single shot in the opening 45 minutes.

Though Alan Varela curled narrowly wide after his side fell behind to Haaland’s opener and William Gomes also screwed off target, they ended the contest without being able to call Gianluigi Donnarumma into action.

The result means 2004 champions Porto have won only two of their past 17 games against English teams in European competition, while City will be aiming to lift the trophy for the first time since their Treble-winning campaign in 2023.