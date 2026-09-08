Aston Villa kick-off Champions League campaign win away win

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sept 8 – Aston Villa breathed life into their season as they edged to a narrow Champions League victory over Club Brugge.

First-half goals from John McGinn, Emi Buendia and Nicolas Jackson earned the Premier League side a battling victory in Belgium.

Hugo Vetlesen had briefly hauled the hosts level after McGinn’s opener, but Buendia and Jackson – with his first goal for the club – put Villa in charge.

Nicolo Tresoldi’s 61st-minute penalty after Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s handball left the visitors facing a nervy last 29 minutes during which Tresoldi hit the post.

But Villa held on for a result they will hope to use as a platform to build from after three successive league matches without scoring, as manager Unai Emery looks to integrate 10 new signings.

The Europa League winners have lost six of the starting XI from their triumphant night in Turkey, including £117m Morgan Rogers after his exit to Chelsea.

Emery has called for patience, knowing it will take time to rebuild.

And it was skipper McGinn – their longest-serving player – who energised their season, becoming Villa’s record European scorer in the process with his 12th goal.