NCBA Golf Series heads to Diamond Leisure as Grand Finale draws closer 

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 10 – The NCBA Golf Series heads to the Diamond Leisure Golf Resort this Saturday, October 10, for a mini-qualifying event during the club’s monthly mug as the competition enters the homestretch ahead of the Grand Finale scheduled for November 29 at Karen Country Club.

With the season nearing its climax, golfers will be looking to make the most of the remaining opportunities to secure their places at the season-ending showdown, where the series’ top performers will compete for honours and a share of the prize money.

The Grand Finale will feature a strong prize purse, with the Overall Gross Winner, Overall Male Winner and Overall Lady Winner each set to take home Sh130,000.

The Male and Lady runners-up will each receive Sh80,000, while the third-place finishers in the men’s and women’s categories will earn Sh50,000 each.

The fourth-place finishers will each receive Sh30,000, with the Junior Winner taking home Sh25,000.

Speaking ahead of the Diani event, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said: “As we enter the homestretch of the NCBA Golf Series, we are proud of the role the series continues to play in growing the game and bringing golfers together across the country.”

“Every leg has provided an opportunity for players to test themselves, build lasting relationships and compete for a place at the Grand Finale. The excitement is building as we approach the season’s climax at Karen Country Club on November 29, where the best performers will compete for top honours,” Gachora added.

“Our commitment remains firmly rooted in making golf more accessible, supporting junior talent and creating meaningful impact in the communities where we operate.”

NCBA Group MD John Gachora in action at the Kiambu Golf Club during the club’s leg of the 2025 NCBA Golf Series on Saturday, March 15

At last year’s leg, Felix Kandie emerged as the Overall Winner with 28 points, while George Mokaya claimed the Men’s title with 38 points.

Pauline Nduva won the Ladies’ category with 37 points, as Patel Kumar and Daniella Gallaway took the Division Two titles with 38 and 34 points, respectively. Arcel Adeyemo won the Junior category with 35 points.

More than 100 golfers are expected to tee off in Diani this year, with the Overall Gross Winner, Men’s Gross Winner, Lady Gross Winner, Division 2 Men Winner, Division 2 Lady Winner, Division 3 Winner, and the leading Junior earning their slots for the Karen showdown next month.

Meanwhile, the final leg of the NCBA U.S. Kids Golf Local Tour Nairobi will be held on Sunday at Royal Nairobi Golf Club, setting the stage for the Tour Championship scheduled for October 24 at Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club.

The tour teed off at VetLab Sports Club in August before making stops at Ruiru Sports Club, Limuru Country Club, Muthaiga Golf Club, Windsor, and Thika Sports Club recently.

The programme is organised in partnership with U.S. Kids Golf and the Junior Golf Foundation Kenya, with support from NCBA.