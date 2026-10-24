Gachagua Assures Narok Women Rep Aspirant of Free and Fair DCP Primaries

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24 – Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has assured Narok County Women Representative aspirant Tayiana Christine Koshal of free and fair party primaries ahead of the August 10, 2027 General Election.

Gachagua said the party was committed to democratic principles and would provide a fair platform for aspirants seeking its ticket to contest in the next election.

In a statement posted on his X account on Saturday, the former Deputy President said he had received Koshal at the party’s headquarters, where they discussed her political ambitions ahead of the polls.

“Our party remains keen on listening to the aspirations of the people of Kenya and in pursuit of good leadership and well-being of the people,” Gachagua said.

He added that he had assured Koshal of the party’s commitment to conducting free and fair nominations.

Gachagua also encouraged the aspirant to strengthen her grassroots engagement and familiarise herself with the concerns and priorities of residents across Narok County.

The meeting signals DCP’s efforts to attract and engage candidates ahead of the 2027 General Election, as political parties prepare for nominations and campaigns for elective positions.

Koshal is seeking the DCP ticket for the Narok County Women Representative seat, a position that will be contested alongside other parliamentary and county-level seats during the next election.

Gachagua did not disclose details of the discussions or indicate whether other aspirants had sought the party’s ticket for the same position.

“The future is Green,” he said, using the party’s slogan to reaffirm its political message ahead of the election.

The assurance comes as parties begin positioning themselves and mobilising supporters ahead of the 2027 electoral contest.