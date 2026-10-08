Safari Rally Retained on 2027 WRC Calendar as Motorsports Kenya Federation Leads Fresh Drive

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – Kenya’s iconic Safari Rally will return to the 2027 World Rally Championship calendar, with the event scheduled for March 18–21, providing a major boost to the country’s ambitions of re-establishing itself as a leading motorsport destination.

The confirmation follows months of intensive work around the Safari Rally, led by WRC Safari Rally Project Chief Executive Officer Carl Tundo, in collaboration with the Government and Motorsport Kenya Federation (MK-F).

Tundo, a five-time Safari Rally winner and Vice President of MK-F, joined shortly before the 2026 Safari Rally, when the event faced significant financial and management challenges.

His immediate task was to stabilise the project, deliver the 2026 event, and begin the difficult negotiations needed to keep Kenya on the WRC calendar.

Carl Tundo having a chat with Sports CS Salim Mvurya

Since taking charge under instructions from President Dr. William Ruto, Tundo and his team have worked to restore direction and confidence around the project, with attention now firmly focused on securing a sustainable future for the Safari Rally.

“We are extremely excited to have the Safari Rally back on the 2027 WRC calendar. The Safari is one of the most iconic rallies in the world, and having Kenya confirmed once again is a tremendous achievement for the country,” Tundo said.

He acknowledged the support from the Government, particularly President William Samoei Ruto, Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya and Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi, in helping secure the event’s future.

“There has been a huge amount of work behind the scenes. The team has worked extremely hard, and we are grateful for the support we have received from Government and all the stakeholders involved.”

Government backing broader motorsport revival

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Salim Mvurya addressing the Motorsport Kenya Federation officials

For Altaf Ganatra, President of Motorsport Kenya Federation, the return of the Safari Rally is important, but represents only one part of a much larger ambition for Kenyan motorsport.

“We sincerely thank His Excellency President William Samoei Ruto for his continued leadership and support for motorsport. The Safari Rally is much more than a sporting event. It is a global showcase for Kenya, our people, our talent and our tourism,” Ganatra said.

Ganatra also praised CS Mvurya and PS Mwangi for their engagement with the sport.

“The Government has demonstrated that its interest in motorsport goes beyond the Safari Rally. There is now an opportunity to revive and develop the entire sport, from grassroots competition to the international stage.”

That wider programme includes Tarmac Racing, Rallycross (RX), Rally, Autocross and Autocross Plus, Rally Raid, Karting, Cross Car, Drifting, E-Sports and Sim Racing, Classic and Historic Motorsport, and 4×4 and Off-Road Motorsport.

Ganatra said the objective was to create a genuine development pathway for Kenyan talent.

“We want a young Kenyan to be able to enter motorsport at grassroots level, develop through Autocross, Rallycross, Tarmac, Rally or Rally Raid and ultimately have the opportunity to compete internationally. This is not just about drivers. It is about mechanics, engineers, officials, marshals, teams and businesses.”

Tundo faces another major test

Sebastien Ogier in action at the WRC Safari Rally. PHOTO/TOYOTA GAZOO RACIG WRT

Securing the 2027 WRC slot is only the beginning. The responsibility now shifts back to the Safari Rally Project team, led by Tundo, to deliver another world-class event.

The Government and MK-F have provided the political and institutional backing, but the operational challenge of putting together a successful 2027 Safari now rests with the team tasked with running the project.

Tundo said the lessons of the past year would be critical.

“The Safari is back, Kenya is on the calendar, and we are proud. But this is only one part of the journey. Now we have to put on a great show in 2027 and continue building a motorsport system that can serve Kenya for generations.”

Building beyond the Safari

Altaf Ganatra congratulated by his colleagues after being declared the new president of Motorsport Kenya Federation in elections held on Friday, July 17, 2026 at a Nairobi Hotel.

The renewed focus on the Safari Rally comes as Kenya seeks to strengthen its entire motorsport ecosystem.

The ambition is to create a pyramid in which young competitors can enter the sport at grassroots level, progress through national championships and eventually reach international competition.

For Ganatra, the WRC event should be the pinnacle of that pyramid rather than the entire structure.

“The Safari Rally is the pinnacle, but underneath it we need a strong national sport. We need strong clubs, properly organised championships, trained officials, better safety standards and opportunities across every discipline.”

Attention turns to preparations for what promises to be another major chapter in the history of one of Africa’s most famous sporting events.

Tundo believes the combination of Government backing, MK-F support and the experience gained from the 2026 turnaround gives the project a stronger platform for 2027.

“The opportunity is now there. We have the Government behind us, we have the Federation behind us, and we have a team that is ready to work. Now we have to deliver.”