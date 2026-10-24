Unbeaten SCLPS eye flawless end to Nairobi Cricket Club Super Division League

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 24, 2026 – The curtain comes down on the 2026 Nairobi Cricket Club Association (NCCA) 50-Overs season this Sunday, October 25, with all eyes on Nairobi Club where history beckons for SCLPS YL B.

SCLPS YL B Team has been the story of the Division One season — utterly dominant and unbeaten. With 15 wins from 15 matches, 60 points, and a staggering Net Run Rate of 2.751, they have already been crowned champions.

But one final hurdle remains.

They travel to Nairobi Club to face Kenya Kongonis A Team in their final league match.

A win on Sunday would see them complete a perfect, flawless 16-0 season — an invincible run rarely seen in Nairobi club cricket.

Kongonis A, sitting 6th with 8 wins out of 15, will want to spoil the party at home and end their own season on a high.

The Division One standings behind the champions tell a story of a sealed second spot.

Wolves Cricket Club A are assured of second place with an unassailable 44 points from 16 games, followed by Kanbis B on 40 and Sir Ali Muslim Club B on 36.

At the bottom, Legends CC A and Ngara Sports Club B will be looking to avoid the wooden spoon.

Elsewhere in Division One, Sikh Union B host Legends CC A at Sikh Union in a battle of the bottom two — a chance for both to end a difficult season with pride.

Super Division decided, but pride at stake

In the NCCA Super Division 50-Overs League, the title has already been decided.

Swamibapa A Team are champions with 13 wins from 16 matches and 52 points, leading the pack ahead of Kanbis A (44 points) and Ruaraka A and Sir Ali Muslim Club A (both on 40).

The final round of Super Division fixtures this Sunday will be about finishing strong:

At Sir Ali, Sir Ali A (4th, 10 wins) host Nairobi Gymkhana A (6th, 7 wins from 14) in a fixture that could see Gymkhana climb the table.

At SCLPS, SCLPS YL A — who have managed just 4 wins from 15 and sit 7th with 18 points — host Ngara SC A, who have endured a torrid season with only 2 wins from 15 and are 8th.

Both sides will be desperate to sign off with a win.

Meanwhile, Ruaraka A, have a bye on the final day.

The league’s top run-scorers this season have lit up the Super Division — Sir Ali’s Faraz Ahmad leads with 935 runs in 14 innings at an average of 66.79 and a strike rate of 147.24, followed by Ruaraka’ s Satyalaksha Jain (887 runs) and Gymkhana’s Mohit Jhawa (864 runs).

It will be interesting to see if Faraz can get the 65 runs he needs to break the 1000 run mark in the season.

The million-dollar question, as the league concludes, is: Will SCLPS YL B complete perfection?

All roads lead to Nairobi Club on Sunday.

SUNDAY, 25/10/26 FIXTURES: SUPER DIVISION

Sir Ali A vs Nairobi Gymkhana A (Sir Ali)

SCLPS YL A vs Ngara SC A (SCLPS)

Ruaraka A – Bye

DIVISION ONE

Sikh Union B vs. Legends CC A (Sikh Union)

Kenya Kongonis A vs SCLPS YL B (Nairobi Club)

