Cracks in Cricket Kenya as CEO, three others sent packing

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 26, 2026 – Cricket Kenya (CK) chief executive officer Ronald Bukusi has been dismissed, along with former Kenyan international Thomas Odoyo, Beryl Oyugi and Mansukh Hirani.

The three were sent packing following two meetings held by the CK Board that included chair Bhavesh Gohil, vice-chair Pearlyne Omamo, and board members Tariq Iqbal and Sharon Juma.

Bukusi was axed on the basis of findings by the federation’s Independent Disciplinary and Ethics Committee (IDEC), which examined complaints over the handling of funds, compliance records and the organisation’s proposed affiliation with the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK).

“The board reviewed the report of IDEC, which substantiated allegations against the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ronald Bukusi of financial mismanagement, failure to observe appropriate financial controls and governance, and Chapter Six compliance failures in connection with Board appointments and ratifications. It was resolved that the employment contract between Cricket Kenya and Ronald Bukusi be and is hereby terminated with immediate effect,” the resolutions of the meeting, held October 23, indicate.

Bukusi reign as CK CEO has been controversial ever since he joined the federation in late-2024.

Last year, he was suspended by a faction of the federation, which included the then chair Manoj Patel and CK Council after he opposed the T20 League, which had been organised by AOS Sports.

Bukusi described the tournament as illegal and unsanctioned because it was in contravention of International Cricket Council (ICC) regulations, a decision that attracted the ire of Patel and Co.

Following his dismissal, the federation announced Iqbal as acting CEO, pending a substantive appointment.

“The chairman shall constitute and chair a three-member sub-committee to oversee a competitive recruitment process and submit a shortlist of suitable candidates for the position of Chief Executive Officer within sixty (60) days of this meeting for consideration and appointment by the Board,” the statement read.

Why Odoyo and Co were fired

As far as Odoyo, Oyugi and Hirani are concerned, their fate was sealed by an alleged failure to provide compliance documentation.

“While Thomas Odoyo and Mansukh Hirani had submitted some of their Chapter 6 compliance documentation on 14 October 2026, Thomas Odoyo had not provided a CRB Clearance Certificate or a duly signed EACC application form. In addition, both Thomas Odoyo and Mansukh Hirani had failed to certify the Chapter 6 documents they submitted respectively,” the board observed.

It added: “The Board duly considered the email communication to the chair from Thomas Odoyo as well as to IDEC from the three and noted that all three individuals had responded to the chair and IDEC’s directives by challenging the process rather than taking steps towards compliance.”

Hirani was replaced by Weldon Cheruiyot Mutai while Oyugi was replaced by Sarah Mayaka.

Following their decision, the federation has designated an annual general meeting (AGM) for December 19 to ratify the same.