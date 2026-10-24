Kenya’s mighty collapse hands victory to Qatar at ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 24, 2026 – Local cricket fans turned up in numbers at Ruaraka Sports Club Ground expecting Kenya to build on their dominant victory over Denmark.

Instead, supporters were left stunned after witnessing one of the most painful collapses in recent memory as Kenya squandered a strong position to hand Qatar a dramatic victory in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Challenge League A on Saturday.

After electing to field, Kenya did well to restrict Qatar to 283 all out in 49.1 overs.

Zubair Ali top-scored with 92, while Shahzeb Afridi added 43 and Daniel Archer Louis chipped in with 33.

Kenya’s bowling effort was shared around, with Rakep Patel claiming three wickets and both Shem Ngoche and Vraj Patel taking two each.

At that stage, the home side appeared to have done the hard work.

The chase began positively.

Kenya reached 31 before losing captain Dhiren Gondaria, and then found stability through the partnership between Subham Patel and wicketkeeper-batter Irfan Karim.

What followed should raise serious questions about Kenya’s readiness to return to the upper levels of international cricket.

When Irfan Karim was forced to retire hurt after anchoring the innings, Kenya still had the platform to chase down the target.

The experienced batter had helped calm the innings and looked capable of guiding the chase deep into the contest.

His departure, however, exposed a worrying lack of composure in the middle and lower order.

Rather than regroup and finish the job, Kenya’s batting unravelled.

The wickets that followed came at critical moments, and the final few dismissals reflected a side that lost control of a chase that had been well within reach.

Instead of building partnerships and managing the pressure, Kenya gifted momentum back to Qatar.

For a team speaking openly about returning to top-flight cricket and rebuilding its status on the international stage, such a collapse will be deeply concerning.

The defeat was not simply about losing a match; it was about how the match was lost.

Successful teams close out games from winning positions.

They absorb setbacks, adapt and find a way across the line. Kenya did the opposite.

Once Karim was no longer at the crease, the innings lacked direction, discipline and leadership when it mattered most.

That reality will concern supporters who have remained loyal through years of inconsistency.

The atmosphere at Ruaraka deserved a different ending.

Fans filled the venue and backed the national side throughout the day, creating one of the best crowds seen for a Kenyan cricket fixture in recent years.

Every boundary was cheered, every wicket celebrated, and as Kenya appeared to be fighting their way back into the contest, belief spread through the stands.

But the cheers ultimately turned into silence.

The late drama left supporters frustrated and heartbroken as Qatar held their nerve while Kenya faltered.

What should have been a statement victory became a painful lesson in game management.

The loss will undoubtedly spark debate about Kenya’s commitment and preparedness in its quest to climb back towards elite cricket.

Saturday’s defeat may go down as one of the most disappointing losses of Kenya’s campaign, not because Qatar were the better side throughout, but because Kenya appeared to have fought their way back into a winning position only to throw it away when the finish line was in sight.