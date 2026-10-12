Swamibapa A seal NCCA Super Division Title

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 12 – Swamibapa A Team have been crowned NCCA Super Division 50-Over League champions after amassing an unassailable 52 points from 15 matches, sealing the title with a commanding seven-wicket victory over SCLPS YL A Team at Samaj Ground on Sunday, with one game to spare.

Swamibapa have enjoyed an impressive campaign, winning 13 matches and losing only two to finish 12 points clear at the top of the standings, with a net run rate of 1.299.

“It is a title built on consistency, depth in batting and a disciplined bowling unit that never allowed opponents to settle,” said Swamibapa batter Sachin Gill.

After an indifferent start to the campaign, losing two of their first four matches, Swamibapa bounced back in spectacular fashion, recording 11 consecutive victories to claim a title that had eluded them for more than a decade.

The victory that secured the championship was a fitting reflection of Swamibapa’s dominance throughout the season.

SCLPS YL A Team posted a competitive 282/7 in their allotted 50 overs, with Hiren Kerai leading the way with a fighting 87 off 93 balls.

However, Swamibapa made light work of the chase, reaching 284/3 in just 42.1 overs to seal a comprehensive victory.

Captain Rushabh Patel was the star of the innings, smashing 111 off 94 balls, including 17 fours and a six, at a strike rate of 118.09.

Patel and opening partner Jignesh Hirani laid the foundation for the successful chase with a 156-run partnership. Hirani contributed 51 runs, providing solid support at the other end.

Player of the Match Onkar Haresh Jadhav also made a significant contribution, hammering 61 off 43 balls at a strike rate of 141.86 to cap another outstanding all-round performance.

Jadhav has been Swamibapa’s leading performer this season. He sits fourth on the overall run-scoring charts with 837 runs from 14 innings at an average of 83.70 and a strike rate of 108.28, making him the club’s leading run-scorer.

Dhwanil Patel has also been instrumental in the title-winning campaign, ranking among the league’s top 10 batters with 626 runs from 13 innings at an average of 56.91.

Jadhav also starred with the ball against SCLPS YL, taking 3/45 in nine overs, while Gill returned figures of 2/46 from his 10 overs.

Throughout the campaign, Swamibapa’s bowling attack, spearheaded by Gill, Peter Koech and Jadhav, has played a crucial role in defending totals and restricting opposition teams, helping the champions maintain an impressive net run rate.

While the title has been built on a collective team effort, Jadhav’s all-round brilliance, Patel’s match-winning century, Dhwanil Patel’s consistency at the top of the order and the disciplined bowling unit have been central to Swamibapa’s success.

Faraz Leads Run-Scoring Charts

Despite Swamibapa’s triumph, Sir Ali Muslim Club A Team batter Faraz Ahmad leads the Super Division run-scoring charts with 935 runs from 14 innings at an average of 66.79 and an impressive strike rate of 147.24.

Ruaraka A Team’s Satyalaksha Jain follows with 887 runs, while teammate Omkar Ghule has accumulated 849. Shubham Patel of Sikh Union A Team occupies fifth place with 784 runs.

Kanbis A Edge Sir Ali in Thriller

Kanbis A edged Sir Ali A Team in a closely contested encounter at Eastleigh Ground, securing a one-wicket victory to move into second place in the standings.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Sir Ali struggled with the bat, with leading run-scorer Faraz Ahmad falling cheaply for the second consecutive match, scoring just eight runs.

Ahmad Bhatti, however, rescued his side with a crucial century of 101 runs, helping Sir Ali recover to 209 after slumping to 114/9.

Smit Patel led Kanbis’ bowling effort with figures of 3/47, while Nelson Odhiambo took 2/21 and Kushagar Sharma claimed 2/37.

In reply, Kanbis’ formidable batting line-up struggled but managed to scrape through, thanks to vital contributions from veteran Rakep Patel, who scored 32, and Nelson Odhiambo, who also made 32.

The narrow victory lifted Kanbis to second place on the table.

Ruaraka Recover as Gymkhana Rout Sikh Union

Former champions Ruaraka A Team bounced back from their defeat to Kanbis last week with a 38-run victory over Stray Lions A Team in a low-scoring encounter at Nairobi Club.

Stray Lions remained rooted to the bottom of the standings after suffering yet another defeat.

At Nairobi Gymkhana, the home side piled further misery on struggling Sikh Union A Team, posting an imposing 321/6 in their allotted 50 overs.

Mohit Jhawa continued his impressive form with the bat, smashing a century of 125 runs to guide Gymkhana to a formidable total.

Sikh Union struggled in reply, being bowled out for 175 in 38.5 overs as Gymkhana secured a comprehensive 146-run victory, the biggest winning margin of the weekend.

NCCA Division One Results

At Jamhuri High School: Swamibapa B Team 221/7 (35 overs) beat Ruaraka B Team 101/8 (35 overs) by 120 runs.

At Viraj International Academy, Katani: Kenya Kongonis Cricket Club A Team 248/7 (50 overs) beat Wolves Cricket Club A Team 132 all out (31.2 overs) by 116 runs.

At Sikh Union Club: Sikh Union B Team 206 all out (39 overs) lost to SCLPS YL B Team 207/5 (26.4 overs) by five wickets.

At Sir Ali: Sir Ali B Team 158/2 beat Legends CC A Team 157 all out by eight wickets.