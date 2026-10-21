Karim stars as Kenya thrash Denmark in ICC Challenge League A

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 22, 2026 – Kenya started off the final round of the International Cricket Council (ICC) CWC Challenge League A by beating Denmark with 103 runs at the Nairobi Gymkhana Ground on Wednesday evening.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Kenya posted an imposing 324 for seven in their allotted 50 overs, with a century from Irfan Karim laying the foundation for the hosts.

Denmark fought back with the bat but were eventually bowled out for 221 in 44.1 overs.

Karim anchored Kenya’s innings with a composed 106 off 115 balls, striking nine fours to guide his side through the middle overs.

Subham Patel added 48 from 55 deliveries, while Rakep Patel covered up with 57 off 65 balls to strengthen Kenya’s position.

Sachin Gill provided further momentum with 49 from 41 balls, including three sixes, before Francis Mutua finished unbeaten on 21 from 14 deliveries.

Shem Ngoche added a quick six towards the long-on from the only ball he faced as Kenya closed on a strong total.

Denmark’s Abdullah Mahmood and Saud Munir claimed two wickets apiece, but Kenya’s batting depth proved difficult to contain.

In reply, Denmark found resistance through captain Hamid Shah, who scored 55 from 67 balls, and Musa Shaheen, who made 35 off 62 deliveries.

Taranjit Bharaj also offered a late burst of aggression, striking 35 from just 23 balls, including five fours.

However, Kenya maintained control through disciplined bowling and regular breakthroughs.

Ngoche led the attack with three wickets for 31 runs in his 10 overs, while Vraj Patel claimed two wickets for 44 runs.

Dhiren Gondaria also picked up two wickets as Denmark’s chase came to an end at 221.

Karim’s century earned him Player of the Match honours, capping a decisive contribution in Kenya’s victory on home soil.

The result gives Kenya a valuable boost in the ICC CWC Challenge League A campaign, as the hosts continue their pursuit of progress along the qualification pathway towards the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.