Swamibapa one win from title glory as Samaj B retains Div 1

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – Swamibapa A Team are a heartbeat away from winning the Nairobi County Cricket Association (NCCA) Super Division 50-Overs League 2026 title after their clinical 5-wicket win over Sir Ali Muslim Club A Team at Jamhuri High School on Sunday, a victory that effectively boosted their campaign.



With only two matches remaining, Swamibapa A need just one more win to make it an unassailable 52 points; they visit Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj (SCLPS YL A) next weekend and a win will propel them to the coveted title.

Elsewhere, Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj (SCLPS YL B) secured their 13th consecutive victory in emphatic fashion, sealing the NCCA Division One title in style.

Samaj scored 450 runs against Legends A, who have struggled in Division One since earning promotion this season. After winning last season’s title unbeaten, SCLPS YL B remains on course to complete a second successive undefeated campaign!

–Jadhav’s Magnificent 111 Powers Swamibapa To 5-Wicket Win Over Sir Ali–

After winning the toss and opting to field at Jamhuri, Swamibapa bowled out Sir Ali A for 217/10 in 47.2 overs, before chasing the target down with 218/5 in 38.4 overs.



Player of the Match Onkar Haresh Jadhav was the hero for Swamibapa. The middle order batter smashed a match-winning 111 off 104 balls with 13 fours at a strike rate of 106.73, batting for 149 minutes to anchor the chase.

He was well supported by Dhwani Patel who hit a crucial 65 off 77 balls with 4 fours and 1 six at a strike rate of 84.42, adding a vital partnership of 155 runs in the middle order.

Earlier, Sir Ali Muslim Club’s innings was built around Deepak Kumar Mahato, who top-scored with 77 off 76 balls with 8 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 101.32. Gurdeep Singh “Sunny” added 42 off 50 balls with 2 fours and 2 sixes, while Ahmad Bhatti chipped in with 32 off 49 balls.



Swamibapa’ s bowlers set up the win. Peter Koech was outstanding with 4 wickets for 42 in 9 overs with 1 maiden while Jignesh Hirani was economical with 2wickets for 20 in 4 overs.

–Mohit Jhawa’s Monstrous 243 Powers Gymkhana to Record 369-Run Lions Thrashing–

Nairobi Gymkhana A Team produced a ruthless display of dominance to annihilate Stray Lions A Team by 369 runs at Peponi School LTD, Nairobi on Saturday.

Winning the toss and opting to bat first, Gymkhana made a mockery of the conditions, piling up a mammoth 459 for 6 in their 50 overs before bundling out Stray Lions for just 90 in 20.5 overs.



The undisputed star of the day was middle order batsman Mohit Jhawa, who was named Player of the Match after playing one of the finest innings seen in the league this season. Jhawa smashed a breathtaking 243 off just 140 balls, laced with 35 fours and 6 sixes at a strike rate of 173.57.

He was well supported by skipper Vishil Patel who made a solid 76 off 79 balls with 6 boundaries, and Yuvraj Bhatyani who chipped in with a quick-fire 46 off 37 balls, hitting 8 fours.



In reply, Stray Lions never recovered from the early onslaught by the Gymkhana bowlers.

Shubham Singh Sisodiya led the bowling carnage with figures of 5wickets for 23 in 7.5 overs, including 2 maidens, at an economy of 2.94. He was ably backed by Yash Talati who picked up 4 for 16 in 4 overs.

–Kabariya’s Heroics Seal Thrilling 3-Wicket Win for Kanbis Over Ruaraka–

Kanbis A Team held their nerve to edge out Ruaraka A Team by 3 wickets at the Ruaraka Sports Club Ground, Nairobi.

The result handed Ruaraka its fifth loss of the season, including two losses in the last two to Swamibapa and Kanbis.

The defeat ended the defending champions’ title defence, as their maximum possible tally of 44 points falls short of leaders Swamibapa’ s current 48.

Ruaraka A Team, who opted to bat first, were bowled out for 201 in 43.2 overs. Kanbis chased down the target, reaching 206 for 7 in 33.4 overs to secure a hard-fought victory.

The Player of the Match award went to Hiren Kabariya of Kanbis A Team, who played a match-winning knock of 79 off just 70 balls.

His explosive innings included 6 fours and 6 sixes at a strike rate of 112.86, turning the game in Kanbis’ favor.



Ruaraka’ s innings were anchored by Satyalaksha Jain, who scored a composed 51 off 56 balls with 6 fours and 2 sixes.

For Kanbis, Rakep Patel provided crucial support with 46 off 47 balls, hitting 5 fours and 2 sixes at a strike rate of 97.87, to ensure the chase stayed on track.

The win keeps Kanbis A Team’s slim title hopes alive as the league enters a crucial stage.

They must win all their remaining matches and rely on other results, going their way to reach a maximum of 48 points.

-Varsani’ s Four-For Seals 23-Run Win for Sikh Union Over Ngara In Thriller–

Sikh Union A Team held their nerve to beat Ngara Sports Club A Team by 23 runs at the Ngara Sports Club.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Sikh Union A Team posted a competitive 298/10 in 46.1 overs. In reply, Ngara Sports Club A Team fought hard but were bowled out for 275/10 in 49.4 overs.



Player of the Match Kishan Varsani was the hero for Sikh Union. Varsani delivered a match-winning spell of 4 for 55 in 10 overs at an economy of 5.50 to derail Ngara’s chase at the death.

Sikh Union’s innings was powered by Sukhdeep Singh, who smashed a blistering 93 off just 64 balls with 12 fours and 2 sixes at a strike rate of 145.31, setting the tone for the big total.



Super League Points Table – Week 15.

Division One Results: Week 15.