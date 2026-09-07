Kenyan marathoner slapped with four-year ban after testing positive for banned substance

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 7, 2026 – Kenyan marathoner Caren Chelagat has been slapped with a four-year ban after testing positive for the banned substance norandrosterone.

According to the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), the 31-year-old tested positive for the substance on July 7 this year, in the aftermath of her participation at the Durban International Marathon in which she finished fifth after clocking 2:40:40.

Chelagat maintained her innocence to the very end, insisting she did not use the supposed substance but that it had to something to do with a medication she had taken.

“The only possible explanation for the Adverse Analytical Finding was treatment she had received at a medical facility a few days prior to the Durban International Marathon; and she would check her medical records relating to that treatment and provide them to ADAK (Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya),” the statement indicated.

However, despite several invitations to present evidence to support her ‘innocence’, Chelagat was allegedly not forthcoming, prompting AIU to deliver the guilty verdict.

“She had until no later than 31 August 2026 to return a completed Admission of Anti Doping Rule Violations and Acceptance of Consequences Form (enclosed with the Charge) to benefit from a one (1)-year reduction to the period of Ineligibility under Rule 10.8.1 ADR, and that, if she failed to do so, then the AIU would proceed by issuing a final decision in her case, including imposing a four (4)-year period of Ineligibility,” AIU indicated.

They added: “On 29 August 2026, the Athlete wrote to the AIU via WhatsApp further stating that she had not used any drug, was innocent and could not therefore sign the Admission of Anti-Doping Rule Violations and Acceptance of Consequences Form.”

Chelagat becomes the third high-profile athlete to suffer the AIU axe as a result of doping offences.

Her ban comes less than a week after that of Kenyan middle distance runner Emmanuel Wafula who was provisionally suspended for testing positive for testosterone.