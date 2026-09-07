Muigua Claims NCBA Railway Invitation Title in Second KAGC Win

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 7, 2026 – Elvis Muigua produced a strong final round to win the 2026 NCBA Railway Invitation, the latest leg of the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC), at the par-72 Kenya Railways Golf Club in Nairobi.

The Windsor Golf Club player carded a three-round total of 217, 1-over par, to claim his second KAGC title of the season after previously winning the fourth edition of the NCBA Ronald Marshall and Toby Gibson Tournament at Njoro Golf Club in Nakuru County in May.

Muigua opened his campaign with a three-over-par 75 on Friday before producing the best round of the tournament on Saturday, firing a five-under-par 67 to move into contention

He closed with another 75 on Sunday to finish four shots clear of Sigona’s Aarush Vara, who carded rounds of 74, 71 and 78 for a total of 223.

Elvis Muigua in action at the NCBA Railways Invitational.

“I am very happy to have won here at Kenya Railways. The 67 on Saturday gave me a good position going into the final round, and although today was not as comfortable, I managed to stay focused and get the job done. Winning my second KAGC event of the season gives me a lot of confidence as we head into the remaining tournaments,” he said.

Eldoret’s Ken Serem completed the podium in third place on 224 after rounds of 76, 72 and 76, while VetLab’s Ebill Omollo finished fourth on 225 after returning scores of 75, 73 and 77.

Nakuru’s John Kamaisi and Sigona’s Yuvraj Rajput tied for fifth on 226. Kamaisi posted rounds of 75, 75 and 76, while Rajput carded 73, 79 and 74 respectively.

Eugene Wafula of Muthaiga Golf Club finished seventh on 228 after rounds of 79, 79 and 70, while Golf Park’s James Maina also returned 228, with rounds of 76, 77 and 75, to finish eighth.

Golf Park’s Peter Macharia was ninth on 228 after scores of 75, 75 and 78, while VetLab’s Mikael Kihara completed the top ten on 229 after rounds of 79, 77 and 73.

Muthaiga’s Bo Cierra also finished on 229, narrowly missing out on a top-ten position.

“Congratulations to Elvis Muigua on a well-earned victory and to all the golfers who competed throughout the three days. The Railway Invitation once again demonstrated the depth of talent in Kenyan amateur golf, with strong performances across the field. At NCBA, we are proud to support the KAGC and provide a platform for golfers to compete, develop their game and pursue their ambitions,” NCBA Assistant Relationship Manager Florence Mutua said.

The Railway Invitation forms part of the 2026 KAGC calendar, which continues to provide a competitive platform for Kenya’s leading amateur golfers while earning players valuable points towards the championship standings and international amateur rankings.

Muigua’s victory further strengthens his position among the leading players in the 2026 KAGC season, as the championship heads into the closing stages of the calendar.

Top Finishers