Ruto receives credentials from nine new envoys as Kenya expands diplomatic ties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 — President William Ruto has received credentials from nine newly appointed envoys to Kenya, signalling Nairobi’s push to strengthen diplomatic ties and expand international partnerships across Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas.

The envoys presented their credentials to Ruto at State House, Nairobi, formally beginning their diplomatic assignments in Kenya.

The new representatives are Jirusaya Birananda of Thailand, Jaoa Alfredo Fo Anjos of Brazil, Ibrahim Danlami of Nigeria, Nicholas Manolis of Cyprus and Tom Neijens of Belgium.

The others are Simone Knapp of Austria, Andreas Peschke of the European Union, Simon Juach Deng Juach of South Sudan and Wadid Benaabou of France.

Ruto said Kenya was actively expanding its diplomatic networks as the country seeks to deepen cooperation with international partners and pursue economic opportunities.

“We are actively engaging with other countries, consolidating and expanding our diplomatic networks, geared towards our shared prosperity,” Ruto said.

The arrival of the new envoys comes as Kenya seeks to strengthen cooperation in areas including trade and investment, development, security, climate action and multilateral diplomacy.

Among the new envoys is Benaabou, who has begun his assignment as France’s Ambassador-designate to Kenya, succeeding Arnaud Suquet.

Benaabou announced the start of his mission in Nairobi on Monday, describing the Kenya-France relationship as a strong partnership built on friendship and a shared vision for the future.

“Hello, Kenyans! I am honoured to begin my mission as France’s Ambassador-designate to Kenya. France and Kenya share a strong partnership rooted in friendship and a shared ambition for the future,” Benaabou said.

“I look forward to working closely with our Kenyan partners,” he added.

Benaabou was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to Kenya by presidential decree on August 7, 2026.

He brings extensive experience in French foreign policy and multilateral diplomacy to the Nairobi posting.