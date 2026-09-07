Wadid Benaabou starts work as France’s new ambassador to Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 — France’s new Ambassador-designate to Kenya, Wadid Benaabou, has started his diplomatic mission in Nairobi, taking over from Arnaud Suquet as the two countries seek to deepen their longstanding partnership.

Benaabou announced the start of his assignment on Monday, pledging to work closely with Kenyan partners and build on the strong ties between France and Kenya.

“Hello, Kenyans! I am honoured to begin my mission as France’s Ambassador-designate to Kenya. France and Kenya share a strong partnership rooted in friendship and a shared ambition for the future,” Benaabou said.

“I look forward to working closely with our Kenyan partners”

Benaabou was officially appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to Kenya by presidential decree on August 7, 2026.

He brings extensive experience in multilateral diplomacy and French foreign policy to his new posting.

Before arriving in Nairobi, Benaabou served as a senior adviser at France’s Court of Auditors.

He previously held several positions at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including deputy director of the North Africa and Middle East Division and desk officer responsible for Libya.

He also served as Political Coordinator and Deputy Political Coordinator for France’s delegation to the United Nations Security Council in New York.

His diplomatic experience also includes serving as an adviser on North Africa and the Middle East to former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.

He previously worked in the office of UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay and lectured in international affairs at Sciences Po in Paris.

Benaabou succeeds Suquet, who has concluded his tour of duty in Kenya.

In a farewell message, Suquet said he was leaving Kenya with lasting relationships and memories.

“My journey in Kenya has come to an end, but I leave behind strong ties, great memories and genuine friendship,” Suquet said.

He wished Benaabou well as he takes over the Nairobi mission.

“I wish Ambassador-designate Wadid Benaabou, who takes over from me, all the best as he begins this new chapter,” Suquet said.

Benaabou’s arrival comes as Kenya and France continue to cooperate on trade and investment, development, security, climate action and multilateral diplomacy.