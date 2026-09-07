Sing’oei apologises to Burundians, assures protection amid trader crackdown

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 — The Kenyan government has apologised to Burundian nationals over harassment linked to confusion surrounding its crackdown on unlicensed foreign traders, promising tighter security as immigrants regularise their documentation.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei made the assurance during a visit to the Burundian Embassy in Nairobi, where he met nationals seeking clarity over their status following President William Ruto’s recent remarks on foreign traders.

Sing’oei urged the Burundian community to remain calm, saying the government’s immediate priority was to ensure foreign nationals were properly documented and protected.

“On behalf of the Government of Kenya, I have come to convey our apologies to all of you because of the difficulties that have arisen recently,” Sing’oei said.

He acknowledged that confusion over the government’s directives had contributed to harassment of some Burundians and other foreign nationals.

“We are saying sorry because, recently, it was said that those engaged in small-scale businesses without licences would be required to leave Kenya,” he said.

“There are many people who may not have understood the situation correctly, and because of this lack of understanding, some of you have been harassed or mistreated by your neighbours and friends. For that, we apologise.”

The PS said the government would increase security in neighbourhoods with significant immigrant populations, including Bahati and Muthurwa, to prevent further harassment.

“Therefore, over the next few days, I ask you to remain calm. The Government will increase security in areas where you live, such as Bahati, Muthurwa and other places, so that you are not harassed or mistreated,” he said.

Sing’oei said the government’s documentation drive was intended not only to enforce immigration and business regulations but also to protect foreign nationals living and working legally in Kenya.

“Our main objective is to understand how you are living and to ensure that all of you are properly documented—that we know where you live, that you are properly registered, that you have identification documents, and that your places of residence are known,” he said.

“This is so that, from a security perspective, you can also be properly protected.”

He added that foreign nationals operating legitimate businesses would also benefit from having the necessary licences.

“If you have a licence to operate a business, your business can also be properly protected because you will be duly registered with our government,” Sing’oei said.

Sing’oei said the government would also use the ongoing process to educate Kenyans about the measures and prevent misunderstandings from fuelling hostility against foreign communities.

“This will also give us an opportunity to educate Kenyans who may not have fully understood why the Government is taking these measures, so that they can understand what is being done,” he said.

“It will also give us an opportunity to properly register and document each one of you.”

The intervention comes as hundreds of Burundian nationals have reportedly sought documentation at the Burundian Embassy and nearby cyber cafés in Nairobi amid uncertainty triggered by the government’s renewed scrutiny of foreign traders.

Long queues were reported at the embassy along Dennis Pritt Road, with nationals seeking to regularise their documents. Others were seen carrying passports, identification cards and permits while processing various documents.

The increased activity followed Ruto’s September 2 warning that foreigners would not be allowed to engage in certain categories of businesses in Kenya.

“There are businesses that a foreigner will not be allowed to engage in here in Kenya. We already have a Bill before Parliament dealing with matters of business. In that Bill, we have proposed that there are certain businesses that foreigners will not be allowed to undertake here in Kenya,” Ruto said.

He urged Parliament to scrutinise the proposed legislation and close loopholes that allow foreigners to enter small-scale businesses reserved or intended for Kenyan citizens.

“We should not have a situation where someone comes from China or elsewhere and starts working as a hawker, or comes here to engage in small-scale retail business, such as selling goods in a small shop,” he said.

The remarks triggered concern among some foreign nationals whose livelihoods depend on retail and informal-sector businesses, prompting the government to clarify that the policy was not a blanket ban on foreigners living or working in Kenya.

Sing’oei previously said the President’s remarks had been “taken out of context”, arguing that Ruto was addressing provisions contained in the Local Content Bill currently before Parliament.

“President’s statement has been taken out of context, as he was responding to ongoing debate on the Local Content Bill presently before Parliament,” Sing’oei said.

He assured foreigners with valid documentation that they remained legally protected.

“As such, we assure that small or large traders & employees of all nationalities, with requisite documentation—work permits & licenses—are legally protected to operate in Kenya,” he said.

Sing’oei also specifically reassured Burundians and other East Africans that they remained free to live and work in Kenya if they complied with existing laws.

“Burundian nationals and all East Africans—and Africans for that matter—are free to live in Kenya as long as they conduct their businesses or work according to the requirements of our law,” he said.

The Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry has separately stressed that Kenya remains open to legitimate foreign investment and business, but foreigners engaging in employment or commercial activities must meet immigration and licensing requirements.

The ministry has also clarified that Kenya’s visa-free entry arrangements do not automatically grant foreigners the right to work or conduct business in the country.