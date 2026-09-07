Mosiria’s confrontation with handcuffed TikToker raises due process concerns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 — Questions have emerged over Nairobi County Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria’s role in the arrest of popular TikTok creator Papa TV after footage showed the county official confronting the handcuffed content creator shortly after his arrest.

The incident has triggered debate over the boundaries between a public official’s role in reporting alleged offences and the responsibility of police and the courts in investigating and determining criminal culpability.

Footage circulating online shows Mosiria confronting Papa TV while the TikToker is handcuffed and in the custody of law enforcement officers.

Papa TV is seen pleading for forgiveness as Mosiria reminds him that he had previously forgiven him over similar online attacks.

The arrest reportedly followed an online dispute between the two, with Papa TV allegedly posting insulting and abusive content targeting Mosiria after repeatedly criticising the county official’s crackdown on explicit content creators and influencers.

Mosiria has characterised the arrest as a response to alleged cyberbullying.

But the circumstances surrounding the arrest have shifted attention to the role of a public official who was also the subject of the alleged online abuse.

The central question is not whether Mosiria could report alleged cyber harassment or cooperate with investigators, but whether his visible involvement in the encounter with the suspect could create concerns about impartiality in the enforcement process.

The footage has also raised questions about the treatment of a suspect before trial. Papa TV has not been convicted of any offence and remains entitled to the presumption of innocence.

Any criminal liability arising from the alleged online conduct would ultimately have to be established through the judicial process.

The alleged conduct could potentially fall within provisions of Kenya’s Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, although the specific charges against Papa TV had not been publicly confirmed at the time of publication.

The law contains provisions dealing with cyber harassment and certain forms of offensive or harmful electronic communication.

Mosiria’s expanding enforcement role

The incident comes amid Mosiria’s increasingly visible involvement in enforcement operations in Nairobi, including actions targeting alleged violations of public order regulations and explicit or inappropriate online content.

It is not the first time his role in an arrest has attracted attention.

In August, Mosiria announced the arrest of a Nigerian national following complaints by women who alleged that the suspect had sexually assaulted them, subjected them to violence and recorded them without their consent.

Police from Parklands Police Station were involved in that operation, during which electronic devices, including laptops, iPads and mobile phones, were reportedly recovered from the suspect’s apartment.

Mosiria urged potential victims to report to Parklands Police Station to assist investigators in establishing whether there were additional complainants.

That case also illustrates the distinction between an allegation, an arrest and a conviction. A person accused of an offence remains a suspect unless and until a court determines otherwise.

Where due process comes in

The Papa TV incident has therefore moved beyond the alleged insults to a broader question about how public officials should conduct themselves when they become personally involved in disputes with members of the public.

Public officials can report alleged offences and cooperate with law enforcement agencies. But where the official is also the subject of the complaint, direct confrontation with a handcuffed suspect can raise concerns about the appearance of impartiality, even where police remain responsible for the formal investigation and arrest.

The episode also highlights the increasingly blurred boundary between social-media disputes and public enforcement, as officials and content creators increasingly clash on platforms such as TikTok.

For now, Papa TV remains an accused person, not a convicted offender, and the allegations against him remain subject to investigation and, if charges are brought, determination through the courts.

The unanswered question is whether the manner in which the arrest was handled could undermine public confidence in that process, particularly where the complainant and a public official appear to be directly involved in the confrontation.